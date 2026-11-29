World Liberty Financial token crashes 95% while President Trump's family profits billions. Justin Sun sues for fraud as Congress investigates insider lending.

The cryptocurrency venture operated by President Donald Trump and his family is experiencing a catastrophic collapse, resulting in billions of dollars in estimated losses for investors. The digital token, known as WLFI, has plummeted to an all-time low of $0.0166, representing a near-total erasure of value for those who purchased shares in World Liberty Financial. While early backers face total financial ruin, reports indicate that the Trump family has already extracted significant profits from the enterprise before the market crash occurred.

WLFI Token Plummets Amid Fraud Allegations

Zach Everson, a research director who tracks these digital assets, described the recent market movement as an absolute bloodbath for holders of the WLFI token. The crash coincided with a lawsuit filed in April by crypto billionaire Justin Sun, who had invested $45 million in the company. Sun alleges that executives engaged in unauthorized insider selling and illegally froze investor assets to allow the founding team to cash out. The stablecoin USD1, also associated with the venture, briefly lost its peg to the US dollar during the early morning trading hours, signaling widespread panic among retail participants.

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Since the token began trading in September 2025, WLFI has lost approximately ninety percent of its peak value before the recent weekend selloff. Sun stated that the company prevented investors from selling around eighty percent of their holdings during critical periods. He characterized the situation as a rerun of insider circular lending, where internal parties benefit while outside investors are left holding worthless assets. The rapid devaluation suggests a structural failure in the tokenomics and governance of the project from its inception.

Family Profits Contrast With Investor Losses

World Liberty Financial was founded by President Trump alongside his sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron. The leadership team also includes special Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, his sons Zach and Alex, and cryptocurrency entrepreneurs Chase Herro and Zak Folkman. Despite the current collapse, an arrangement allowed the Trump family to collect proceeds from token sales upfront. This structure protected their wealth regardless of whether the cryptocurrency retained any long-term value for the public.

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Reuters reported that the Trump family has collectively made at least $2.3 billion from its cryptocurrency ventures since President Trump returned to office in January 2025. The New York Journal estimated Trump's personal windfall from World Liberty and its related stablecoin business at nearly $800 million in 2025 alone. This figure does not include earnings from 2026, suggesting the financial gains may be even higher. Critics argue that these schemes were designed exclusively to enrich the insiders while exposing ordinary citizens to extreme financial risk.

Corporate Structure Shielded Insiders From Risk

Beings at World Liberty Financial utilized complex financial mechanisms to extract value before the crash. In April, the company secured a deal allowing it to borrow $75 million using its own cryptocurrency as collateral. Around $40 million of this borrowed amount was sent to Coinbase Prime, a platform facilitating the conversion of crypto assets into cash. It remains unclear who ultimately received these funds, but the ability to borrow against future tokens highlights the asymmetry of risk between the founders and the public investors.

The website for World Liberty Financial previously featured the Trump and Witkoff families prominently on its About page. Earlier this year, the website was updated to remove their names from the public profile. This change occurred well before the token price collapse, leading observers to question whether the family anticipated the market failure. The removal of personal branding suggests a strategic effort to distance the individuals from the failing asset class.

Congressional Subpoenas Demand Full Disclosure

The financial collapse has triggered intense regulatory scrutiny from the incoming Democratic majority in Congress. On November 5, Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, the incoming chair of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, issued a subpoena to World Liberty Financial. The senator gave the company until January 4, the day after the new Congress convenes, to comply with the request. Blumenthal warned that the subcommittee would consider alternative measures to obtain compliance if the company fails to cooperate.

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Senator Blumenthal highlighted that cryptocurrency has been the most profitable enterprise among the family's various business ventures. He referenced the related $TRUMP meme coin, which he described as a pump and dump scheme. According to Blumenthal, this secondary token made the president roughly $635 million while investors lost $3.8 billion within weeks. He noted that the cost to consumers in these digital asset schemes has likely been the greatest of any activity undertaken by the family. Justin Sun is calling on major exchanges to take prompt action and force team members to disclose where illicit funds have gone.