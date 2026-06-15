Trump Crypto Company to Back Fighter Bonuses in Stablecoins as Part of UFC Event

The UFC said it will pay its fighters bonuses using USD1, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by the Trump family crypto company, as part of one of the White House’s semiquincentennial events.

A spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee decried the move as “an opportunity to use the power of the presidency to make and his family even richer.

” Some of the fighters in Sunday's Ultimate Fighting Championship event on the White House lawn will be paid bonuses in stablecoins issued by the Trump family crypto company World Liberty Financial.that UFC would pay up to $250,000 in bonuses using USD1, the US dollar-pegged stablecoin issued by the company. UFC had previous made a similar announcement before the event.

The price of USD1 jumped above $1 on June 12 and remained there, according to CoinMarketCap data at last look. Trading volume in the past 24 hours was up more than 93%, at $2.38 billion. $60 million price tag, was held on the south lawn of the White House as part of events planned for the country’s semiquincentennial.

Sponsors included World Liberty, prediction markets company Polymarket and cryptocurrency exchange Crypto.com, which said it would offer $1 million in bonuses for fighters with its Cronos token. World Liberty, launched in 2024 by members of the Trump family and some others since linked to his administration, has been at the center of controversy around corruption claims targeting the president.

In May 2025, a UAE company said it planned to use the USD1 stablecoin to settle a $2 billion investment in Binance. World Liberty alsoin January 2025 listed his holdings in World Liberty as worth more than $50 million. Last year, he also signed the GENIUS Act into law, establishing a framework for payment stablecoins in the US amid similar criticism from many Democratic lawmakers over potential conflicts of interest.

Jaelin O’Halloran, a spokesperson for the Democratic National Committee, in response to the UFC announcement.

“Trump never misses an opportunity to use the power of the presidency to make himself and his family even richer. ” White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told Cointelegraph that “there are no conflicts of interest,” saying that Trump’s assets “are in a trust managed by his children.

”In April, Tron founder Justin Sun, a Trump supporter and one of the largest holders of the president’s TRUMP memecoin,, alleging that the company froze his tokens and threatened to destroy them “without any proper justification. ” Sun said he would continue to support Trump and the administration’s crypto policies, though World Liberty countersued the Tron founder weeks later. Jesse Coghlan





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