Trump Criticizes Netanyahu Over Israeli Strikes on Lebanon

US President Donald Trump has criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over Israel's strikes on Beirut, Lebanon, saying the attack should not have happened. Trump also called for no more attacks by Israel in Lebanon and from other parties against Israel.

President Donald Trump criticized Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu after Israel launched strikes against Beirut, Lebanon , questioning what they were doing. Chief foreign correspondent for Fox News, Trey Yingst, shared that he spoke with Trump and that a deal with Iran is expected to be signed in the next 2-3 hours.

Trump shared that during a call with Netanyahu, he questioned what Israel was doing and that he told Netanyahu not to carry out additional strikes. The President told Netanyahu not to conduct additional strikes. The President told me he will ask Iran not to respond with missile fire toward Israel, Yingst added. On Truth Social, Trump noted that Israel's attack on Lebanon should not have happened.

Trump also called for no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, and for no more attacks from any other party against Israel to occur. This morning's attack on Beirut should not have happened, particularly on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran, Trump said.

Israel has the right to defend itself against threats, but the attack it was responding to was very small and meaningless, nobody was hurt, injured, or killed, and should not disrupt this important process. We are very close to a Deal that will bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon, and all sides should stand down.

On Saturday, Trump said that a deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday, prior to the Ultimate Fighting Championship fight taking place at the White House. Trump also added on Saturday that Iran no longer wanted a nuclear weapon. They no longer want a Nuclear Weapon, nor will they have one, either through purchase, development, or any other form of procurement, Trump said.

The Deal is scheduled to get signed tomorrow, and immediately after it is signed, the Hormuz Strait is OPEN TO ALL





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