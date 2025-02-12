Trump Could Empower American Pirates to Fight Drug Cartels

Senator Mike Lee proposes reviving 'letters of marque and reprisal', authorizing private citizens to attack drug cartels and gangs.

Americans could soon possess letters from President Donald Trump authorizing them to combat violent gangs and drug cartels through unconventional means, including pirate ships and border patrols. This possibility arises from Senator Mike Lee (R-UT)'s proposal to Congress, advocating for the reinstatement of letters of marque and reprisal .

Lee, appearing on The Alex Marlow Show, highlighted that the US Constitution grants Congress the authority to issue these letters in Article I, Section 8, Clause 11, placing it between the powers of declaring war and establishing rules for capturing enemies. If Congress approves, these presidential letters would outline regulations and conditions for overseeing these activities, preventing a chaotic free-for-all reminiscent of the Wild West.The concept, as described by Lee, empowers private individuals, designated as privateers, to engage in offensive operations against designated enemies or problem zones. These privateers, operating with government sanction, could seize spoils from adversaries outside US territory and retain a portion of the recovered value. This echoes historical practices where private armies were common throughout ancient, medieval, and colonial periods. Modern equivalents exist through intelligence agencies and law enforcement, but Lee suggests that empowering a civilian force of veterans and skilled individuals to combat threats like Mexican drug cartels and South American gangs, which contribute to the influx of illegal drugs and violence, could be a valuable strategy





