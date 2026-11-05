Trump Contemplates Firing Pete Hegseth After Midterm Losses

President Donald Trump is reportedly considering the removal of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth following Democratic gains in Congress, citing concerns over intelligence briefing failures and impending impeachment threats from the incoming Democratic majority.

President Donald Trump concealed his reaction to the recent midterm election results, maintaining a calm exterior while privately navigating significant personnel changes within his administration. Hours after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a decisive electoral shift, the President engaged with Fox News late Tuesday night to offer unexpected praise for the opposition. He told the network that Democrats fought hard and performed well, signaling a pragmatic approach to governance in his final two years in office. By Wednesday morning, he stood at the construction site of his new White House ballroom, stating he had no plans to alter his Cabinet because the election results were unrelated to their performance. Despite this public stability, internal sources reveal a different narrative unfolding behind the scenes as Trump sought accountability for the Republican defeat.

Targeting Defense Secretary Hegseth

Reports indicate that Trump has identified Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a potential scapegoat for the electoral loss, moving past initial suggestions targeting Chief of Staff Susie Wiles or Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The President began canvassing close advisers to determine if Hegseth should retain his position, a decision reportedly influenced by arithmetic rather than pure anger. Internal White House insiders confirmed that Trump was actively seeking a replacement before the new Congress is sworn in next January. The urgency stems from the fact that once Democrats control the Senate, confirming a new Defense Secretary will become significantly more difficult, requiring a confirmation process that the White House wishes to avoid.

Also read Pete Hegseth Faces Impeachment Effort After Midterm Losses

Intelligence Failures Under Scrutiny

The case against Hegseth centers on allegations of inadequate operational briefings and a lack of transparency regarding military actions in the Persian Gulf. A White House insider described a pattern where Trump repeatedly learned about critical updates only after events had occurred, leaving him feeling out of the loop during crucial moments. Trump reportedly demanded explanations for why Iranian surface-to-air defenses and missiles remained active despite Hegseth's public claims that they had been eliminated. This disconnect between public statements and private intelligence assessments has raised serious concerns about the Defense Secretary's ability to provide accurate risk evaluations to the Commander in Chief.

Political Pressure and Impeachment Threats

Adding to the pressure on Hegseth is the looming threat of legislative action from the incoming Democratic majority. A veteran GOP operative noted that moving quickly to replace Hegseth could preempt a potential impeachment vote by the Democratic-controlled House. Indeed, Kentucky Democrat Thomas Massie announced on CNN that he intends to trigger an impeachment vote when Congress returns next week. This prospect of an impeachment trial in the Senate, controlled by Democrats, creates a political hazard that Trump and his team are eager to sidestep. The official White House stance, however, remains one of unwavering support, with spokesperson Anna Kelly asserting that the President retains full confidence in Hegseth's leadership and capabilities.

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Vance and Rubio Navigate Internal Conflict

While Hegseth faces potential dismissal, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles appears to be securing her position through complex internal maneuvering. Multiple insiders suggest Wiles is employing a strategy of pitting key Cabinet members against each other to divert attention from her own role in the electoral defeat. This approach involves leveraging tensions between Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio to fly under the radar of the expected personnel purge. Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance publicly blamed the Iran war for the Republican losses, stating in a Wednesday morning address that the conflict was the primary reason for the defeat. His remarks stopped short of directly criticizing the President, though he cited Trump's own nighttime comments as validation of his assessment.

Implications for the Final Two Years

The potential reshuffling of the national security team highlights the fragile nature of Republican unity following a bruising midterm defeat. Trump's willingness to accept Democratic victories and seek legislative deals suggests a strategic pivot toward negotiation rather than confrontation. However, the internal search for a scapegoat reveals deep-seated frustrations within the party regarding how the campaign was managed. The fate of Hegseth will likely be determined not just by performance metrics, but by the political arithmetic of a divided Congress. As the new legislative session approaches, the White House must balance the need for accountability with the practical realities of confirming senior appointments in a hostile Senate environment.