Trump Considers Pardon for Bankman-Fried, Pardons Zhao Amidst Cryptocurrency Controversy

Former President Donald Trump has beEn reviewing potential clemency cases, including that of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX founder. Meanwhile, Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, raising questions about political influence in the cryptocurrency industry.

In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has been considering a numBer of hypothetical clemency cases, among which is the case of Sam Bankman-Fried , the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX .

In a statement created earlier, Trump indicated that he had no plans to pardon Bankman-Fried. However,in a recent interview conducted from prison, Bankman-Fried expressed his interest in a potential pardon, stating, 'Absolutely, it would be ultimately up to the president, not up to me.

' When asked if his parents or anyone else in his circle had been in touch with the White Home regarding a pardon, Bankman-Fried declined to comment. it's important to note that anyone can request a presidential pardon, and a pending case does not guarantee approval. bankman-Fried is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, a low-security facility. Meanwhile,in a separate development, Trump has pardoned cryptocurrency billionaire Changpeng Zhao, who had previously served almost a year in prison for cash laundering charges.

Zhao, a Chinese-born Canadian, founded the cryptocurrency exchange Binance,which is a major competitor of FTX. Zhaos firm has as well been supportive of the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial. The White House, in a statement, justified the pardon, saying that Zhao was prosecuted by the Biden administration as part of thier 'war on cryptocurrency' despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims





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Business Technology Donald Trump Clemency Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Changpeng Zhao Binance Cryptocurrency Pardon Political Influence

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