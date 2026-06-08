Former President Donald Trump has beEn reviewing potential clemency cases, including that of Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced FTX founder. Meanwhile, Trump has pardoned Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, raising questions about political influence in the cryptocurrency industry.
In a recent development, former President Donald Trump has been considering a numBer of hypothetical clemency cases, among which is the case of Sam Bankman-Fried , the founder of the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX .
In a statement created earlier, Trump indicated that he had no plans to pardon Bankman-Fried. However,in a recent interview conducted from prison, Bankman-Fried expressed his interest in a potential pardon, stating, 'Absolutely, it would be ultimately up to the president, not up to me.
' When asked if his parents or anyone else in his circle had been in touch with the White Home regarding a pardon, Bankman-Fried declined to comment. it's important to note that anyone can request a presidential pardon, and a pending case does not guarantee approval. bankman-Fried is currently serving his sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, California, a low-security facility. Meanwhile,in a separate development, Trump has pardoned cryptocurrency billionaire Changpeng Zhao, who had previously served almost a year in prison for cash laundering charges.
Zhao, a Chinese-born Canadian, founded the cryptocurrency exchange Binance,which is a major competitor of FTX. Zhaos firm has as well been supportive of the Trump family's cryptocurrency venture, World Liberty Financial. The White House, in a statement, justified the pardon, saying that Zhao was prosecuted by the Biden administration as part of thier 'war on cryptocurrency' despite no allegations of fraud or identifiable victims
Business Technology Donald Trump Clemency Sam Bankman-Fried FTX Changpeng Zhao Binance Cryptocurrency Pardon Political Influence
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