Trump Considers Firing Defense Secretary Hegseth After Midterm Losses

President Trump reportedly questions Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's tenure following Democratic midterm victories. Sources cite intelligence lapses and incoming impeachment threats as key factors driving the potential cabinet shakeup.

President Donald Trump appears to be preparing to replace Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, a decision driven by mounting pressure from Republican operatives and concerns over national security reporting. The potential shakeup emerged just hours after Democrats seized control of both chambers of Congress in a significant midterm defeat, marking one of the most bruising electoral losses for the GOP in modern political history.

Trump Praises Democrats Despite Defeat

Despite the severe electoral setback, Donald Trump maintained a composed public demeanor, telling the New York Times he was willing to accept the results and cut deals with the opposition. He praised the Democratic Party for fighting hard during the election cycle, a stark contrast to the private fury described by insiders who said he was paralyzed by anger in his residence. By Wednesday morning, he was standing at the construction site of his new White House ballroom, claiming he had no plans to change his Cabinet because the election outcome had nothing to do with their performance.

Also read Trump Weighs Firing Hegseth After GOP Midterm Losses

Internal Scapegoating and Cabinet Concerns

Behind the scenes, however, GOP operatives were hungry for a scapegoat, initially naming Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as potential targets. After canvassing close advisers, sources indicate Donald Trump settled on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as the individual whose position is most at risk. A senior Republican confirmed that the President was contemplating the removal, with expectations that Hegseth would depart before the new Congress is sworn in next January.

Intelligence Lapses and Operational Complaints

The primary justification for considering Hegseth's removal centers on perceived failures in intelligence reporting regarding the Iran conflict. Insiders claim that Donald Trump frequently learned of important operational updates from the Persian Gulf after the events had already occurred. One source stated that the President demanded to know why Iran's surface-to-air defenses and missiles had not been destroyed, despite Hegseth previously claiming the US military had eliminated them.

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Political Arithmetic and Impeachment Threats

While intelligence gaps are a concern, the deadline for Hegseth's departure is largely dictated by political arithmetic rather than immediate anger. Once Democrats take the Senate at the start of next year, confirming a replacement head of the Pentagon will become significantly more difficult for the White House. Furthermore, incoming Democratic leadership is expected to challenge Hegseth, raising the prospect of an impeachment trial that the President wishes to avoid entirely.

Partisan Blame Game Continues

Vice President JD Vance did not wait for internal discussions to begin blaming the election results squarely on the war in Iran. In a statement released Wednesday morning, Vance argued that the conflict was the reason for the GOP loss, stopping just short of directly blaming Donald Trump. Meanwhile, Kentucky Democrat Thomas Massie announced plans to trigger a vote to impeach Hegseth when Congress returns next week, intensifying the pressure on the Defense Secretary to resign or be removed before the new legislative session begins.