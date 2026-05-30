Trump considering giving ‘major’ speech, holding ‘America is Back’ rally after musicians back out of Freedom 250 concert

President Trump is pondering a bigtime performer who can headline the Great American State Fair on the National Mall after numerous high-profile cancellations: himself.

is pondering having a performer “who gets much larger audiences than Elvis” headline the Great American State Fair on the National Mall, after numerous high-profile cancellations — himself.

Trump posted about the idea Saturday of giving a “major” speech and holding an “AMERICA IS BACK” rally, after a series of musicians pulled out followingof the scheduled lineup in DC – among them Poison frontman Bret Michaels, country crooner Martina McBride and R&B group The Commodores.

“I understand Artists are getting “the yips” having to do with their performance on Wednesday, so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History , DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate “Artists,” and give a major speech, rallying the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!

” Trump posted on his Truth Social site. President Trump is pondering a bigtime performer who can headline the Great American State Fair on the National Mall after numerous high-profile cancellations: himself. A series of acts already announced they’re pulling out of the Great American State Fair — among them Poison star Bret Michaels, country crooner Martina McBride, and R&B group The Commodores.

The 16-day string of concerts, set to run June 25 through July 10, is being organized by Freedom 250, the nonprofit created by theconcerns for the band and fans, saying an intended celebration of the country and veterans “evolved into something much more divisive than what I agreed to be a part of. ” “The Commodores will not be performing at the Great American State Fair,” wrote the group in an Instagram post after pulling out Thursday.

“Our music has always been our voice and we choose not to publicly affiliate with any single political party. We support the betterment of all Americans. ” Young MC also bowed out of a scheduled June 26 performance, as did Morris Day and The Time for a gig the following day. he was “ordering my Representatives to look at the feasibility of doing an AMERICA IS BACK Rally on Wednesday, Washington, D.C. , same time, same location.

Only Great Patriots invited — It will be a Wild and Beautiful Celebration of America! ”





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