Trump Confirms US Strikes on Iranian Air Defense at Qeshm Island

President Trump confirms limited US military strikes destroyed an Iranian anti-aircraft installation on Qeshm Island, while diplomatic talks mediated by Qatar continue amid rising tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

President Donald Trump confirmed that American military forces executed limited strikes against Iran ian targets, successfully destroying an anti-aircraft installation on Qeshm Island within minutes. Speaking to reporters shortly after arriving in West Palm Beach, Florida, on Friday evening, the President characterized the operation as minor but precise, noting that the U.S. military neutralized the air-defense device in approximately fifteen minutes, or possibly as few as five minutes.

US Military Strike Targets Air Defense Site

According to President Trump, American forces monitored the construction of the Iranian anti-aircraft installation for roughly two months before destroying it shortly after its completion. The President stated on Tuesday that the military action was a direct response to Tehran's efforts to rebuild its air defenses, which had been severely degraded during previous conflicts. This recent strike follows an earlier American attack on the same island earlier in the week, where U.S. forces destroyed an Iranian surface-to-air missile launcher after it fired toward an American aircraft.

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Witnesses reported that two missiles struck Qeshm Island, with observers describing aircraft overhead before explosions occurred near the city of Suza. The exact extent of the damage to the Iranian installation remains unclear at this time. Al Jazeera reported that the situation on and around the island was relatively calm, acknowledging the reports of the strikes while declining to provide further specific details about the aftermath or casualties.

Diplomatic Channels Remain Open Amid Tensions

Despite the renewed military activity, senior national security officials presented President Trump with options for the next phase of the confrontation on Thursday. While some advisors advocated for expanded military operations, others recommended continuing negotiations and applying economic pressure. President Trump indicated he would decide soon whether further military action was necessary to prevent Tehran from rebuilding its nuclear capabilities, stating he would rather not destroy the rest of the country if possible.

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However, the President also signaled that a diplomatic agreement remained possible, noting that Washington had made significant progress with Tehran. Intensive discussions are currently underway involving Vice President JD Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, alongside contacts with Qatari and Pakistani intermediaries. On Friday, President Trump spoke with Qatar's emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as mediators worked to advance a potential deal.

Strait of Hormuz and Nuclear Program Stalemate

The proposed agreement involves the United States lifting its naval blockade and releasing some frozen Iranian assets in exchange for Iran allowing International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors access to nuclear facilities damaged by previous strikes. Under the plan, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement based on an understanding with Oman, clearing the way for broader negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program, including its stockpile of highly enriched uranium. Qeshm Island, situated in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, houses key Iranian military installations, including an underground missile facility and naval base near critical shipping lanes.

Tehran has insisted that Washington must first meet several conditions before substantive negotiations can proceed, including lifting sanctions, ending the naval blockade, releasing frozen assets, paying compensation for military damage, and ending hostilities across the region, including in Lebanon. President Trump previously rejected these demands, creating a significant hurdle for the ongoing diplomatic efforts. Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, has maintained a hardline stance, complicating the path to a resolution.

Regional Security and Future Escalation Risks

Amid the diplomatic activity, Iranian officials issued renewed threats, with Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia stating that further American or Israeli attacks would draw an immediate response without geographical limits. Akraminia claimed that Iran's armed forces were on heightened alert and better prepared for confrontation following their previous engagements with American and Israeli forces. The reported attack also included Iranian assertions that their forces had shot down an American MQ-9 drone over Qeshm, although U.S. officials had not confirmed this assertion.

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The renewed military activity coincides with a period where President Trump is considering a broader campaign against Iran following the midterm elections. He had previously indicated that he would delay any major escalation until the elections were over. The combination of ongoing diplomatic talks through Qatar, continued military pressure, and competing regional interests suggests that the situation in the Middle East remains volatile and closely watched by international stakeholders.