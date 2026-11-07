The U.S. military carried out fresh strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system near the Strait of Hormuz in the first U.S. attacks since the midterms.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Trump spoke at the UP. Summit, part of a multi-day technology expo and air show hosted by NASA showcasing American air and space innovation, earlier today. The U.S. military carried out fresh strikes on Iran, targeting an air defense system near the Strait of Hormuz in the first U.S. attacks since the midterm elections, President Donald Trump said on Friday.

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Trump described the action as "minor" and said U.S. forces "knocked out" an anti-aircraft system within minutes. WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 06: U.S President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after arriving on Air Force One at President Donald J. Trump International Airport on November 06, 2026 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the UP. Summit, part of a multi-day technology expo and air show hosted by NASA showcasing American air and space innovation, earlier today.

"They knocked out -- they built a little bit of an anti-aircraft device and we knocked it out in about 15 minutes, maybe five," Trump told reporters, with Iranian state media reporting two explosions in the Suza area of Qeshm Island. The strikes followed U.S. attacks earlier in the week that the military defined as defensive. The latest attack came just days after Republicans lost control of both chambers of Congress in the midterms.

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While some speculate the war cost Republicans the midterms, with voters unhappy over the conflict and higher fuel prices, Trump defended his decision.

"Israel and, in fact, the entire Middle East, WOULD NOT EXIST TODAY if I did not stop Iran from having a Nuclear Weapon,"Two Middle Eastern officials said Iran was reviewing proposals from Qatar, which is mediating discussions with Washington over Tehran's nuclear program. The officials said Iran remained unwilling to negotiate on its nuclear activities until the U.S. agreed to conditions Tehran has sought in a ceasefire, including lifting sanctions and the U.S. blockade of Iranian ports.

The proposal would phase in confidence-building steps over two days, including lifting the blockade and releasing some frozen Iranian funds in exchange for access by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to sites struck by the U.S. and Israel. Iran would then reopen the Strait of Hormuz under a temporary arrangement, officials said.is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above,"Democrat Brad Chambers declared victory against Republican Rep.

Brett Miller in a state House race that was too close to call on Election Day. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. A Lancaster County road is closed after a two-vehicle crash Friday evening, emergency dispatch confirmed. A student was charged after they were reportedly found with a vape in the bathroom at Penn Manor High School.

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