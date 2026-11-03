Trump Confirms Ending $4 Billion Israel Aid Deal Amid Border and Social Remarks

President Trump confirms the US is winding down a $4 billion annual aid package to Israel, citing mutual agreement and economic changes, while discussing immigration impacts on antisemitism.

President Donald Trump publicly confirmed on Tuesday that the United States is winding down a four billion dollar annual expenditure of aid to Israel. During an appearance on Fox News Channel's "Fox & Friends," the former president discussed his administration's approach to the Middle East and the geopolitical shifts surrounding the financial support previously extended to the state. The announcement was made in the context of a broader conversation regarding immigration, national security, and rising social tensions within the United States.

Confirmation of Financial Deal Termination

Trump stated that he and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu previously established a deal to provide four billion dollars to Israel every year. He clarified that a decision was made several months ago to cease these payments, noting that the Israeli government is comfortable with the change. According to Trump, the cessation of funds is justified because Israel has become a highly successful nation that no longer requires such financial assistance. He emphasized that this arrangement is mutually agreed upon and will result in the United States stopping payments by the end of the current year, viewing the continuation of aid as a wasted resource given Israel's economic independence.

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Attributing Social Tensions to Immigration Policies

When co-host Brian Kilmeade raised concerns about the rise of antisemitism and anti-Israeli sentiment in the country, particularly among the next generation following the October 7 attacks, Trump shifted the focus to immigration. He argued that the increase in hostile sentiment is directly linked to the arrival of individuals from the Middle East who harbor hatred toward Jewish people. Trump claimed that under the previous administration led by Barack Hussein Obama, tremendous numbers of people entered the country from the Middle East, bringing these attitudes with them. He asserted that these views have become pervasive and are visible in large rallies involving hundreds of thousands of people, whom he identified as largely being from the Middle East.

Trump further criticized the immigration policies of Barack Hussein Obama, alleging that they allowed people who hate Israel to enter by the millions. He contrasted this with his own border policies, claiming that there have been zero individuals allowed into the country through the Southern border for the last eighteen months. He described the border under Joe Biden and Barack Hussein Obama as an open sieve and an open wound, suggesting that the current strict enforcement has curbed the influx of individuals associated with anti-Israel sentiment.

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International Comparisons and European Concerns

The discussion expanded to international relations, with Trump citing his observations in Europe, specifically France, as evidence of his concerns. He recalled telling French President Emmanuel Macron, a friend of his whom he had met approximately eleven years prior, that France would lose its country due to Middle Eastern immigration. Trump predicted that within ten to fifteen years, France would become largely a Muslim country, noting that mosques had replaced churches. He linked this demographic shift to a long-term hatred of Jewish people that accompanies such changes in national composition.

Trump suggested that similar dynamics are unfolding in the United States, where he believes the political landscape is being influenced by these imported sentiments. He mentioned that these feelings are driving political outcomes, such as the campaign of El-Sayed for a Senate seat in Michigan, who he claimed is counting on the next generation to propel him to victory. This, according to Trump, is a direct result of the attitudes that have taken root since the October 7 attacks and the subsequent immigration patterns he criticized.

Military Partnership and Strategic Control

Despite the reduction in financial aid, Trump affirmed his strong relationship with Israel, describing it as a tremendous partnership essential for maintaining a fighting force in the Middle East. He claimed to have total control over the region and characterized Israel as a vital helper to the United States. He referenced a phrase used by adversaries, describing them as calling the US the 'big Satan' and Israel the 'small Satan,' and stated that they view both as death to America. Trump maintained that this strategic alliance remains intact, even as the financial structures supporting it have changed. The conversation highlighted a complex approach to foreign policy, balancing military cooperation with a revised stance on direct economic subsidies, all while framing domestic social issues through the lens of border security and immigration control.