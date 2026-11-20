President Trump and Attorney General Todd Blanche join outraged families to criticize Gov. Gavin Newsom's mass commutation of 548 death sentences in California on Monday.

President Trump will publicly condemn Governor Gavin Newsom's decision to commute 548 death sentences in California during an event at the Department of Justice on Monday afternoon. A White House spokesperson confirmed that the President will deliver a thorough critique of the commutations, framing the governor's actions as a direct attack on public safety and justice.

Federal Officials Join Victims in Protest

The White House stated that Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel will attend the Monday gathering alongside federal law enforcement representatives from the DEA, U.S. Marshals, ATF, and BOP. The event is designed to show solidarity with victims of violent crime and to underscore the federal government's opposition to the mass clemency granted by the outgoing California governor.

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Klaas Family Highlights Public Safety Risks

Marc Klaas and his wife Violet, parents of 12-year-old Polly Klaas who was kidnapped and killed in 1993, are confirmed attendees. Marc Klaas described the commuted inmates as the most disgusting people to ever live, arguing that Newsom is actively moving dangerous criminals closer to freedom. The Klaas family's presence symbolizes the deep emotional toll the decision has taken on families of victims who felt denied justice.

Newsom Defends Move as Values-Based Action

Newsom argued that state-sanctioned killing is incompatible with California's values and undermines the legal system. He acknowledged that voters had rejected attempts to repeal capital punishment twice but maintained that executing people in an imperfect system contradicts core values of justice and human decency. He believes the action diminishes the moral standing of the state rather than protecting it.

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Prosecutors Plan Legal Challenge to Commutations

California prosecutors were infuriated by the move, which occurred days after the governor's office won midterm elections. Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman denounced the commutations, noting he lacks the power to abolish the death penalty. A collective of victims and leaders announced plans on November 16 to sue Newsom, arguing the clemency power does not authorize mass actions that disregard constitutional safeguards.

Supreme Court Review and Future Outlook

The California Supreme Court must still approve nearly 400 of the commutations to make them final. Victims have filed requests for the recusal of at least one associate justice they viewed as too close to Newsom's policies. President Trump previously called the commutations a disaster for justice in America, criticizing the governor for letting incompetent and insensitive policies override the long legal process.