Trump Condemns Netanyahu Over Beirut Strikes Ahead of Iran Deal

Former President Donald Trump harshly criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for ordering airstrikes on Beirut, calling it a display of "no f***ing judgement" that jeopardized a pending U.S.-Iran peace agreement. Trump expressed fury that the attack occurred just before the agreement's signing deadline, which he had set as his birthday,and argued it was an unwarranted response to a minor Hezbollah strike. The incident further strained reLations between the two leaders and complicated regional diplomacy.

Former President Donald Trump has expressed strong criticism of Israel i Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following Israel i airstrikes on Beirut. According to reports, Trump was deeply angered by the timing and justification of the attacks, which occurred just before a planned U.S.-Iran peace agreement was to be signed.

In communications with an Israeli journalist, Trump described himself as "quite unhappy" with Netanyahu's decision, calling it unwarranted. He asserted that Hezbollahs prior strike had caused minimal damage,and that Israel's retaliatory aTtack on the Lebanese capital was disproportionate and poorly timed. Trump reportedly told the journalist that Netanyahu demonstrated "no f***ing judgement," especially given the delicate diplomatic environment surrounding the imminent Iran deal.

He said he learned of the Beirut strikes shortly before the agreement was set to be finalized on Sunday, a deadline he had repeatedly emphasized as his personal birthday target for achieving regional peace. The president expressed disbelief at the Israeli action, stating it jeopardized a historic opportunity for de-escalation. the incident once again highlighted the friction between the Trump administration and Netanyahu, as the U.S. sought to broker a broader settlement that would include Iran.

The strikes on Beirut,which Israel claimed targeted a Hezbollah command center,too provoked a harsh reaction from Iran. Iranian officials argued the attack contradicted U.S. commitments to peace and complicated the negotiations. The proposed U.S.-Iran memorandum was viewed unfavorably by Israel, which feared it would effectively silence Israeli security concerns. Netanyahu appeared to be caught off guard by Trumps insistence on a rapid deal and his subsequent anger over the Beirut operation.

Thismarked the latest episode of tension between the two leaders; earlier in June,Trump had similarly erupted at Netanyahu over Israeli strikes on Lebanon that derailed previous talks. In that instance, Trump reportedly used expletives, calling Netanyahu "f***ing crazy.

" In an attempt to calm the situation, Trump posted on Truth Social that a peace deal was near and urged all parties to de-escalate. "There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, yet there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel," he wrote, pleading not to "blow" the chance for a "long and beautiful peace.





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Netanyahu Beirut Strikes Israel Hezbollah Iran Deal U.S.-Iran Negotiations Middle East Peace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

As Trump again says Iran war could soon end, some Trump objectives are unfulfilledPresident Donald Trump says the U.S. is close to signing a deal with Iran to wind down the war, with a memorandum of understanding to be signed in Europe as soon as this weekend.

Read more »

Trump says deal to end Iran war will be signed Sunday, as Iran disagrees on timingPakistan's prime minister, a key mediator in U.S.-Iran talks to end the war, said Saturday that a peace deal was closer 'than ever before,' and could be finalized 'in the next 24 hours.'

Read more »

Israeli Airstrike in Beirut Amidst US-Iran Deal Negotiations, Trump Promises Strait of Hormuz OpeningAn Israeli airstrike hit an apartment in Dahiyeh, Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, resulting in three fatalities and six injuries. The incident occurs as a deal between the US and Iran is expected to be signed, with former President Trump stating the Strait of Hormuz would open immediately after. Iran threatened a military response to the strike, while Netanyahu's office said it was retaliation for Hezbollah attacks. Qatari mediators traveled to Tehran to finalize the agreement, and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson confirmed the deal's signing is imminent.

Read more »

Trump Criticizes Israeli Strike on Beirut Amid Fragile Iran Nuclear TalksFormer President Donald Trump condemned an Israeli airstrike on Beirut's Dahiyeh district, saying it jeopardizes a near-final peace deal with Iran. The IDF said the attack was retaliation for a Hezbollah projectile launch. Former President Barack Obama also weighed in, questioning the value of any new Iran agreement compared to the 2015 deal.

Read more »