Trump compares Reflecting Pool to skyscrapers

Speaking in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump compared the scale of renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to some of America’s tallest skyscrapers and said the project would be ready by July 4.

Speaking in the Oval Office, President Donald Trump compared the scale of renovations to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool to some of America's tallest skyscrapers and said the project would be ready by July 4.

US Secretary Marco Rubio pushed back forcefully on Rep. Ted Lieu after the Democratic Congressman played videos that appeared to show President Trump dozing in meetings.

Before taking his own life, Ryan McFarland allegedly shot and killed his five children and wife on Monday in Muscatine, Iowa, in what police are calling a domestic dispute. His only living child, Johnathan McFarland, spoke at a vigil remembering his family. It’s unclear whether negotiations between the US and Iran are active or not, as a CNN team makes its way towards Tehran.

Overnight missile strikes and retaliatory attacks are casting doubt over diplomacy and whether talks are ongoing or reaching any conclusions. CNN operates in Iran only with the permission of the government but maintains full editorial control of its reports. CNN's Tal Shalev reports on the impact of the US-Israel war with Iran on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's polling ahead of a major election in Israel.

In one of the biggest nights of strikes since the fragile US-Iran ceasefire began in April, Iran struck Kuwait’s airport and the US “disabled” an oil tanker heading for Iran. CNN’s Paula Hancocks reports. Graham Platner, the leading Democratic candidate in Maine’s Senate race, has become embroiled in a scandal over reports that he sent sexual text messages to women who were not his wife. CNN's Manu Raju speaks to lawmakers after Platner met with Senate Democrats in Washington.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass secured a spot on November’s ballot after Tuesday's primary election. Former reality TV star Spencer Pratt was running in second place early Wednesday, while city councilmember Nithya Raman said thousands of ballots still need to be counted. R&B legend Peabo Bryson, the voice in the Disney ballads “A Whole New World” and “Beauty and the Beast,” has died at 75, according to a statement from his family.





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