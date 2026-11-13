Trump Comments on Jensen Huang Resignation Amid Spy Scandal

Donald Trump discusses former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang's resignation following allegations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy, highlighting national security concerns.

Donald Trump described former NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang as a brilliant talent but conceded that Huang was correct to resign if the allegations regarding an affair with a Chinese spy are confirmed. The comments were made during a conversation with Stephen A Smith in the White House, reflecting on the rapid downfall of the technology executive who co-founded NVIDIA thirty-three years ago. Huang stepped down on Friday, ending an era that saw NVIDIA become the United States most valuable company. This resignation follows a day after The New York Times reported that Huang, age sixty-three, had an extramarital affair with a subordinate named Kimberly Powell.

Trump Questions Spy Allegations Against Former CEO

During the interview, Trump paused before answering whether Huang was right to leave, stating that the critical factor is whether the woman involved was indeed a spy. If she was a spy, Trump agreed that stepping down was the right move, but noted the situation might have been different otherwise. He expressed sympathy for Huang, saying the former CEO is going through hell right now and feeling most badly about his wife and family. Trump emphasized that Huang is a tremendous talent who built an incredible company with a chip so complex and brilliant that it cannot be copied by competitors.

Also read Trump floats Tim Cook to replace Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO

Dual Affairs Trigger Internal Investigation and Resignation

The corporate turmoil at NVIDIA began with reports of dual affairs that rocked the four trillion dollar company. In addition to the relationship with Kimberly Powell, it was reported last week that Huang had an affair with an executive at Singapore-based data company Megaspeed named Alice Huang. Reports indicate this Alice Huang is an alleged Chinese spy and has no relation to the former Nvidia boss. These scandals prompted an internal investigation at the company before Huang was ousted, although it remains unclear how his departure will impact the ongoing probe. The stock price plummeted as concerns rose over how the spy may have duped Huang and accessed sensitive information.

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Republican Lawmakers Push for Congressional Subpoenas

Despite Huang close ties to the former President, Republican lawmakers have expressed serious interest in subpoenaing the former NVIDIA chief to investigate the matter. Republican Senator Kevin Cramer told CNBC that he does not take Huang dismissing concerns about China having access to advanced chips lightly and would support a subpoena. Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Brian Mast, Chairman of the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party John Moolenaar, and Chairman of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Rick Crawford have also voiced support for forcing Huang to testify. The three lawmakers sent a letter to Huang last week asking him to appear for a joint closed-door briefing on the allegations.

Political Fallout and Future Leadership Questions

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday that Huang is expected to cooperate with lawmakers and meet with them behind closed doors. However, it is unclear how his resignation may impact this agreement with Congress. Trump reiterated his view that former Apple CEO Tim Cook should replace Huang as the new chief executive of the technology giant. Trump also noted that he was briefed on Huang affair with an alleged spy before Huang was allowed to board a plane, yet he still permitted him to board. Trump offered encouragement to Huang, stating that somehow he will end on his feet and that he always thought of him as a fine man who did a fantastic job at the company.