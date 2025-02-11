Trump Coin Plummets While Solaxy Soars: The Meme Coin Fatigue Sets In

The Official Trump coin continues its downward trend, while Solaxy, a project addressing Solana's scalability issues, gains traction. This highlights a potential shift in investor sentiment towards projects with real utility over hype-driven meme coins.

The Official Trump (TRUMP) coin has suffered another significant decline, plummeting 17% overnight as investors continue to withdraw their funds and lose confidence. Meanwhile, Solaxy has successfully raised over $19 million in its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), demonstrating that investors remain enthusiastic about projects with tangible utility. Although TRUMP has experienced a slight rebound to $16 after its sharp overnight drop, it still remains 6% lower for the day.

The broader trend paints an even more concerning picture: TRUMP has plummeted by 78% from its all-time high and now trails PEPE in terms of market capitalization.On the surface, TRUMP appears to be the most actively traded meme coin currently. However, this high trading volume is not necessarily a bullish indicator. Instead of reflecting renewed interest, it suggests panic selling, with investors desperately trying to sell their holdings before the price deteriorates further. This wave of selling pressure has created a vicious cycle, which dip buyers have been unable to break. Meme coins often surge on hype, only to crash once the initial excitement fades.The broader meme coin market has experienced a significant downturn, with $46 billion wiped out in daily trading volumes. Notably, spot trading volumes have collapsed below $10 billion, indicating a waning interest among traders. This bloodbath has been particularly harsh on newer coins launched during January's speculative frenzy – many have already lost over 80% of their value. Even Test's rally has skeptics questioning its sustainability. With meme coins facing a widespread sell-off, some traders believe the market has reached peak meme coin fatigue. After months of volatile speculation and absurd token launches, investors seem to be gravitating towards projects with practical applications, perceiving them as offering greater long-term potential. One such project is Solaxy, which is addressing a crucial issue: congestion on the Solana blockchain. This Layer-2 protocol processes transactions off-chain before finalizing them on Solana's mainnet – similar to how Arbitrum and Base have facilitated the scaling of Ethereum. Ironically, one of the most significant slowdowns occurred when the TRUMP coin was launched.Solaxy is also developing a bridge between Solana and Ethereum, aiming to combine the strengths of both blockchains. Prominent figures in the crypto space, such as a YouTuber with over one million subscribers, believe that the SOLX token could surge once it becomes publicly available. In essence, one project is capitalizing on the ephemeral hype surrounding meme coins, while the other is laying the groundwork for Solana's future





