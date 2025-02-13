Trump Claims US Spends Most Per Pupil But Ranks 40th in Education

Former President Trump asserts that the US spends more per pupil than any other country while ranking 40th in education, according to an unspecified list. This claim is disputed by OECD data which shows the US lagging behind in international student assessments and spending less per pupil than several other countries.

Former President Donald Trump made claims on Wednesday regarding the United States' ranking in global education, asserting that the country spends more per pupil than any other nation while simultaneously occupying the 40th position on an unspecified list. He did not disclose the source of this ranking.

While the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) conducts the Program for International Student Assessment (PISA), which assesses student performance in reading, mathematics, and science, the United States has consistently lagged behind in these areas. In the most recent PISA results from 2022, the U.S. ranked 28th in math, placing it among the lowest performers among the 37 OECD member countries.Trump's assertion about the U.S. leading in per-pupil spending also appears inaccurate. According to OECD data, the U.S. ranks sixth in primary education spending and 22% higher than the OECD average at the secondary level. However, this expenditure still falls short of at least seven other countries, including Norway, Austria, Germany, and South Korea.Trump's comments follow a pattern of advocating for the dismantling of the U.S. Department of Education. He has previously expressed his intention to abolish the department, suggesting that it would be replaced by a system of state-run education. However, achieving this goal would face significant political hurdles. Experts believe that it is unlikely the Senate would secure the 60 votes required to outright eliminate the department. A more plausible scenario involves Congress passing a reconciliation bill that defunds several programs and bureaucratic positions within the Education Department, a move that would only require 50 votes in the Senate. This strategy has already been partially implemented, with the Department of Government Efficiency recently cutting $881 million in Education Department contracts and $101 million in diversity, equity, and inclusion training grants





