Trump Claims U.S. Negotiators Near Iran Deal, Demands Ban on Purchasing Nuclear Weapons

President Donald Trump says U.S. negotiators are very close to a deal with Iran, which has cOnceded it cannot have a nuclear weapon. He pushes for a clause prohibiting not just development but too purchase or acquisition of such weapons.

President Donald Trump stated that U.S. negotiators are very close to reaching a deal with Iran , emphasizing that Iran has conceded it will not be able to have a nuclear weapon.

He expressed a desire to include a clause that explicitly prohibits Iran from purchasing, acquiring, or buying a nuclear weapon, not just from developing one, to close any potential loopholes. Trump explained that while previous agreements had a clause against developing nuclear weapons, he identified a gap: a nation could simply purchase a weapon instead of developing it.

He insisted on adding language to cover purchase, acquisition, or buying, arguing that such an addition is nEcessary to ensure Iran cannot obtain a nuclear weapon by any means. According to Trump, agreeing to a agreement and giving up nuclear ambitions is a very hard thing for Iran, which has contributed to the drawn-out negotiation process.

He criticized past U.S. leadership, specifically naming former President Barack Obama, for allowing Iran to get away with misconduct and for not being stern enough. Trump claimed that Iran is not accustomed to strong leadership from the United States and other countries, which historically permitted the nation to operate with great independence and avoid serious consequences. He suggested that Iran is now in a difficult position, virtually decapitated, and can hardly beleive the circumstances they are facing.

Trump also referenced internal dynamics, noting that some insiders want him to go public with a dispute involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, though details of that beef were not elaborated. The president framed the current negotiations as a turning point,where stern leadership is finally holding Iran accountable and pushing for a comprehensive ban on any path to nuclear weapons.

He implied that the deal being crafted is tougher and more thorough than past agreements, aiming to eliminate any ambiguity that could be exploited by Iran. The statement underscores the administration's focus on preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear capabilities by any method,whether through indigenous development or external acquisition





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