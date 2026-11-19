US President Donald Trump asserts Washington has neutralized Iran's military forces and controls the Strait of Hormuz, stating no foreign assistance is required for negotiations with Tehran.

US President Donald Trump declared that Washington has completely neutralized Iran's conventional military capabilities and maintains absolute control over the critical Strait of Hormuz. Speaking in Shenzhen, China, just before a high-stakes trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, the US President stated that American forces do not require any assistance from Beijing or Moscow to manage the escalating conflict. This bold assertion signals a shift in US foreign policy rhetoric, emphasizing unilateral strength in a region that has seen heightened tensions and military posturing.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that the United States has decisively defeated Iran's navy, air force, and anti-aircraft systems. He emphasized that Iran's missile stockpile has been reduced to approximately 12 or 13 percent of its original capacity. Consequently, the President asserted that Iran is seeking a diplomatic deal, allowing the United States to proceed with negotiations without external support. The US leader insisted that Washington does not need help from any foreign power to resolve the situation, noting that while Iranian leaders desire a settlement, the United States is holding out for an enduring pact.

Also read Oman Rescues 24 Indian Crew After Tara Gas Tanker Attack in Strait of Hormuz

The comments were made during an interview with Fox News in Shenzhen, where Trump highlighted that both China and Russia have treated the United States well during the crisis by refraining from deploying warships to the contested waters of the Middle East. The US President argued that maintaining these relationships provides a strategic advantage, particularly because Beijing and Moscow cooperate closely. He suggested that their collaboration is driven by energy needs, with China requiring Russian energy supplies and Russia seeking markets for its resources.

The President claimed that former US President Barack Obama drove China and Russia together due to these energy dynamics. However, Trump believes the current diplomatic climate favors American interests. He stated that both Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin view him favorably, which strengthens the United States' position in upcoming discussions. Trump noted that meeting with both leaders simultaneously provides a unique leverage point because of their existing relationship, allowing the US to play a central role in regional stability efforts.

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Addressing recent intelligence reports, Trump mentioned indications that Iran is exploring the use of non-conventional weapons. He stated that Iranian officials are allegedly looking at gas and biological weapons to target Washington, DC. The President warned that if such an attack occurs, the United States will respond with overwhelming force and wipe out the threat. He also denied that cabinet members residing on military installations did so due to immediate threats from Tehran, dismissing such concerns as unfounded.

These comments follow intense hostilities stemming from the US-Israeli war that began on February 28. Iranian retaliatory strikes have targeted Israel and Gulf states hosting American installations. A memorandum of understanding signed in June was never fully implemented due to disputes over maritime security in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to periodic clashes since July. The conflict has raised serious concerns about the safety of shipping lanes in the region, with mines placed in the waterway posing a significant threat to international commerce and naval operations.

The United States Navy has been tasked with ensuring freedom of navigation, a mission that has drawn intense scrutiny and political debate. Recently, a Navy chief nominee faced a fierce Senate grilling regarding the war in Iran and the mental health of US sailors. This political pressure highlights the domestic challenges associated with the prolonged military engagement. Meanwhile, international observers continue to monitor the situation as diplomatic efforts aim to prevent further escalation in a volatile geopolitical landscape.

Trump's assertions of total control over the Hormuz Strait serve as a strong signal to global markets and regional actors. The US President's stance that no foreign help is needed underscores a strategy of unilateral decisive action. As the trilateral meeting proceeds, the world watches to see if these military claims translate into a lasting diplomatic resolution. The outcome of these discussions could have profound implications for global energy supplies, international trade routes, and the balance of power in the Middle East.

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The timing of Trump's statements is significant, coming as global markets react to the potential for further disruption in oil supplies. Gold prices slipped below $3,800 as the dollar strengthened on expectations of US rate hikes, reflecting investor anxiety over the region's stability. The strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz cannot be overstated, as a significant portion of the world's oil passes through this narrow waterway. Any disruption could have severe economic consequences worldwide.

As the summit unfolds, the focus remains on whether the US can leverage its military superiority to force a diplomatic breakthrough. The President's confidence in ending the conflict soon, either through negotiation or force, sets a high bar for the upcoming talks. The international community is closely watching to see if the United States can maintain its position of strength while avoiding a broader regional war. The coming days will be crucial in determining the future trajectory of US-Iran relations and the stability of the Middle East.