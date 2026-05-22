Trump Claims Tillis 'Quit' Reelection Bid After Trump Refused Endorsement

Latest criticism of centrist lawmaker retiring, where president's advisers were giving him bad policy advice. Trump claims Tillis 'quit' reelection bid after refusing his endorsement and publicly announced retirement.

Tillis, a frequent Trump critic, shot back in a social media post to criticize the administration’s $1.8 billion ‘lawfare’ fund, advocating for 50-year mortgages, exchanging government-funded subsidies for stakes in public and private companies, firing ‘our very best generals,’ and not holding Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable.

He also took aim at each of the officials behind the policies.

‘Mr. President, completely agree about having a lot of fun over these next seven months. But nitpicking? Some of your advisors are telling you to support things like ...





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