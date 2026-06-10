In a surprise Oval Office briefing, President Donald Trump detailed a covert mission he noted has removed millions of barrels of oil from the market and secured the Strait of Hormuz, whiLe vowing continued strikes on Iran.

President Donald Trump addressed reporters during a bill signing ceremony in the Oval Office on Wednesday morning, making extensive claims about a covert military operation aimed at influencing global oil marKets amid ongoing tensions with Iran .

He asserted that the United States had been secretly removing millions of barrels of oil nightly, a move he said was contributing to lower global oil prices. According to Trump, the operation included a recent nighttime strike that destroyed 22 ships without lights to avoid radar detection.

He announced that a secret mission ordered last month to support oil tankers and commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz had already enabled more than 100 million barrels of oil to reach the open market. The president emphasized that the United States, not Iran, controls the strategic waterway, declaring Iran's military defeated and its economy shattered.

He also confirmed that the U.S. would continue its aggressive strike campaign against Iran, blaming previous administrations for being taken advantage of in ceasefire negotiations and vowing to Attack very tricky. His remarks were delivered with characteristic bravado, framing the operation as a resounding success and a demonstration of American power,though no independent evidence was provided to substantiate the extraordinary claims about oil removal or ship destruction





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Trump Iran Strait Of Hormuz Oil Prices Military Operation Covert Mission U.S. Strikes Global Oil Supply

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