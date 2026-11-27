President Trump states that Moscow and Beijing favor ending the Iran war, dismissing concerns over intelligence sharing while highlighting diplomatic efforts at Mar-a-Lago.

United States President Donald Trump has publicly declared that both Russia and China desire an immediate end to the ongoing conflict involving Iran, characterizing their diplomatic stance as one of de-escalation rather than confrontation. Speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida on Thursday, the President addressed recent reports suggesting that Iranian allies had received assistance in targeting American military bases in the region.

During the press conference, President Trump downplayed the strategic significance of Russia and China sharing intelligence with Tehran, arguing that such actions do not constitute direct military involvement. He emphasized that true involvement would require active combat operations, stating that providing information is a standard practice employed by all major global powers.

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The President noted that the United States engages in reciprocal surveillance activities, pointing out that spying is a common geopolitical tool used by both sides. He argued that characterizing the exchange of limited information as a major escalation misrepresents the actual level of engagement from the two Eurasian powers. Trump stated that his meeting with President Xi was incredibly productive, suggesting a mutual understanding regarding the need for stability in the Middle East.

President Trump highlighted the importance of his recent trilateral discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin. He stated that the war in Iran was a central topic during these high-level exchanges, noting that Beijing and Moscow are actively assisting him in resolving the hostilities. He expressed confidence that the two nations are working towards de-escalation, believing their interests align with preventing further regional confrontation.

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These comments come amid heightened alert levels following reports that Iranian proxies have received support in targeting American military installations. The US administration has been closely monitoring the situation, with President Trump seeking to reassure the public that intelligence sharing does not equate to direct state-sponsored aggression from Moscow or Beijing. The President's remarks aim to separate diplomatic intelligence exchanges from kinetic military support, a distinction he believes is crucial for understanding the true nature of the geopolitical landscape.

By framing the actions of Russia and China as non-escalatory, Trump seeks to maintain diplomatic channels while addressing security concerns. The administration's stance suggests a continued reliance on high-level diplomatic engagements to manage regional conflicts, leveraging relationships with major global powers to influence outcomes. The upcoming steps in this diplomatic process will likely involve further negotiations and monitoring of adherence to de-escalation agreements.

As the situation in Iran evolves, the US will continue to assess the actions of its allies and adversaries, with the President maintaining that open communication with Moscow and Beijing remains a key tool for ensuring regional peace. The President's confidence in the stabilizing influence of Eurasian powers marks a significant shift in how the administration publicly frames the role of Russia and China in the current Middle Eastern crisis.

The administration's approach underscores a strategic belief that major global powers share a common interest in preventing broader conflict in the region. This perspective provides a diplomatic counter-narrative to the rising military tensions and the alleged targeting of American bases. By emphasizing the shared desire for stability, the White House aims to reduce the likelihood of unintended escalation.

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The President's remarks also serve to clarify the threshold for what he considers direct involvement in the conflict. He drew a sharp distinction between gathering information and engaging in combat, asserting that the latter is the only metric that matters for assessing the threat level posed by third-party nations. This definition helps to mitigate public concern over the reported intelligence exchanges between Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing.

Looking ahead, the US will continue to monitor the situation closely while leveraging its diplomatic channels with Moscow and Beijing. The administration remains focused on ensuring that regional hostilities do not expand into a wider international conflict, relying on the reported goodwill of key global players to help contain the violence in Iran.