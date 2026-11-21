President Donald Trump reported that Vladimir Putin stated Ukraine would not have been invaded if Trump had been in power. This statement follows a trilateral summit in Shenzhen involving Xi Jinping.

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin explicitly told him the invasion of Ukraine would not have occurred had Trump been the U.S. president at the time. The claim was delivered during a press briefing at the White House, where Trump discussed his recent diplomatic efforts and the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe.

Trilateral Summit And Diplomatic Claims

Trump provided these details while debriefing reporters on the conclusion of a four-day diplomatic tour in Asia. The trip culminated in a historic three-way meeting in Shenzhen, China, bringing together leaders from the United States, Russia, and China for the first time. Trump said he asked Putin directly, "Would you have gone in if I was president?" according to the President, Putin responded with a firm "No," asserting that the invasion would never have happened under different American leadership.

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Putin Vows Revenge On Kyiv

During a press conference immediately following the Shenzhen talks, President Vladimir Putin adopted a highly aggressive stance toward Kyiv. He vowed that Russia's response would be significantly more painful than the damage inflicted by Ukrainian forces on the Kerch Bridge. This bridge serves as the critical land link connecting mainland Russia to the occupied Crimea region, which Ukraine has struck multiple times in recent weeks.

Poland Incursion And NATO Response

Simultaneously, the region experienced severe security breaches as Russian projectiles entered Polish territory on Friday. NATO secretary general Mark Rutte described the incident as a grave violation of Polish airspace that forced allied fighter jets to scramble. Prime Minister Donald Tusk condemned the incursion as an intentional provocation, noting that Russian jets and missiles struck areas in Lublin and Podkarpackiego provinces near the border.

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Tensions With European Allies

The diplomatic friction escalated after Trump told Fox News aboard Air Force One that Putin had allegedly landed drones in Poland by mistake. This comment sparked immediate outrage among European leaders, with Tusk rebuking Trump for calling Putin a friend. Polish officials confirmed that at least three impact sites were hit by Russian weapons, including a Kh-101 missile and a jet-powered drone, though no casualties were reported.

Declaration Toward Peace

The Shenzhen summit concluded with a four-point Declaration toward Peace, which asserted that nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. However, the joint statement notably omitted any specific reference to Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described a recent large-scale Russian air attack as one of the most significant since the full-scale invasion began in 2022.