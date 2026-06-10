President Trump says U.S. operations have extracted millions of barrels from Iran, keeping oil prices lower. He threatens more attacks as Strait of Hormuz closure drives energy inflation. jones Act waiver used extensively,wHile CPI shows energy prices up 23.5% year-over-year.

In a recent press conference, President Donald Trump claimed that the United States has been extracting millions of barrels of oil from Iran , contributing to lower global oil prices .

He asserted that this ongoing operation has kept oil prices at $85-90 per barrel instead of $250. The president also announced plans to resume attacks against Iran, citing the downing of a U.S. helicopter over the Strait of Hormuz. This escalation comes amid an extended closure of the strait, which has disrupted global oil shipments and sent energy prices soaring. Trump stated, 'Every night, we took that oil.

Millions of bArrels of oil has come out and that's why it's at $85-90 a barrel instead of $250.

' He as well urged Iran to sign a nuclear deal, calling it 'a good deal' that would prohibit Iran from having a nuclear weapon. However, he warned that the U.S. would continue military pressure, saying 'We hit them hard yesterday and we're going to hit them again hard today.

' The Trump administration has implemented a Jones Act waiver to facilitate the transport of oil from Gulf Coast refineries to other parts of the country. Nuclear Regulatory Commission Chairman Christopher Wright testified before the House Science Space and Technology Committee that nearly 100 vessels have utilized this waiver,which allows foreign-built ships to transport goods between U.S. ports temporarily. The waiver, initially issued in March and extended in April, aims to lower transportation costs and reduce fuel prices.

Wright said, 'The Jones Act waiver has been used enormously. I think close to 100 ships already have used that Jones Act waiver.

' He also criticized California's energy approach, noting that the state imports much of its oil from the Persian Gulf and South America. 'Democrats have decided to make energy of all kinds expensive in California. President Trump has thought that's deeply unfair, and we need to do everything we can to lower the price of energy for all 340 Americans, whatever state they dwell in,' Wright stated.

Representative Randy Weber, who asked Wright for an update on the waiver, expressed concerns about its impact on domestic industries. Weber said it's essential 'we get the Jones Act back in place as quickly as we can' for the domestic maritime industry.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Labor Statistics released the Consumer Price Index for May, showing overall inflation at 4.2% year-over-year, while energy prices surged 23.5%. Gasoline prices rose 40.5% annually, and fuel oil increased by 58.9%. Electricity prices as well climbed 5.9% year-over-year. Only utility piped gas saw a monthly decline of 0.5%,but still up 3% annually.

The spike in energy costs is attributed to the ongoing conflict in Iran and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The report noted that broad energy prices increased five times more than overall prices, with gasoline seeing the largest jump. additionally, OPEC's oil output fell to its lowest level since 2000, dropping by 1.06 million barrels per day in May to around 16.13 million barrels per afternoon.

This decline is largely due to the prolonged closure of the strait,which has lasted over 100 days. The reduced supply has further pressured global oil prices, with benchmark crude hovering around $85-90 per barrel. The situation remains fluid as the Trump administration continues to pressure Iran while seeking to stabilize energy markets. The Jones Act waiver remains a controversial tool, and the impact on consumers is evident in the latest inflation data.

Europeans have as well cut back on driving due to high fuel prices, further affecting global demand. Upcoming events include energy policy hearings and OPEC meetings to discuss production levels. The administration's approach is drawing both support and criticism, as the balance between domestic energy affordability and geopolitical strategy remains delicate





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