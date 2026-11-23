President Donald J. Trump blames Democratic policies for a massive market decline and predicts Iran aggression will surge. He asserts oil prices will fall and America will win despite recent volatility.

President Donald J. Trump has issued a stark warning regarding the recent performance of American financial markets, attributing a catastrophic loss of over 6 trillion dollars to the election results on November 3rd. He described the Democratic victory as a strange win that triggered immediate and severe negative consequences for the nation's economic stability. The NASDAQ index alone has suffered a 20 percent decline in the same period, a drop Trump explicitly labeled as a direct result of perceived anti-growth policies.

Trump Attributes 6 Trillion Loss to Election Results

President Donald J. Trump states that the market drop is entirely due to the Democrats being bad due to their anti-growth and retribution-only policies. He argues that the 6 trillion dollar loss and the 20 percent NASDAQ fall since November 3 are direct consequences of these political shifts. Trump asserts that if current leaders do not change their approach fast, the situation will only worsen for the American economy and citizens.

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Market Decline and NASDAQ Record Losses

The NASDAQ composite experienced a historic drop on Friday, marking one of the few instances of such a decline since World War II. The index had reached an all-time high of 27,599.886 on October 6, but as of midafternoon that Friday, it had dipped by more than 4,700 points. By the start of the year, the index was already in the red, and the recent crash has deepened the losses significantly for investors and the broader market.

Iran Aggression and Oil Price Predictions

President Donald J. Trump predicts that the Islamic Republic of Iran will become more aggressive in its attacks following the election outcome. He claims Iran has killed 81,000 protestors and will launch more drones and missiles in the coming week than at any time for over a year. Trump notes that while Iranian leaders view the Democrats as weak and country-destroying, he will prevent them from succeeding. He also asserts that both Democrats and Iran fought to keep oil prices high, but oil prices have now dropped by a record level since the election.

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Trump Claims Prediction of Market Crash Was Accurate

President Donald J. Trump states that he predicted two major outcomes concerning the November 3rd midterm elections with complete accuracy. He first predicted that if the Democrats won, the stock markets would go down substantially, a prediction he confirms has come true. Second, he predicted that Iran would grow more aggressive in its attacks, which he also claims has occurred as of the date of his statement.

Conclusion on American Strength and Future Outlook

President Donald J. Trump concludes his statement by asserting that the country will soon be strong again, despite the current economic turmoil. He highlights that all incoming Iranian threats have been knocked down and done no damage, ensuring national security remains intact. Trump ends his message by thanking the public for their attention and declaring that America will ultimately win, contrasting the current market struggles with his promise of future strength.