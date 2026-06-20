Trump claims Israel would be 'eviscerated' without his support as intelligence warns Netanyahu may undermine Iran peace plan

US President Donald Trump asserts control over Israel's actions in Lebanon amid ceasefire violations, while intelligence agencies suggest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may secretly work to derail Trump's Iran diplomatic efforts. The conflict sees ongoing strikes despite a US-brokered pause, with Tehran pressuring both leaders to de-escalate.

Donald Trump has insisted Israel would have been 'eviscerated' without his support. The US President also said he has to try to keep Israel i prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu 'a little bit sane' and that he has 'a lot of respect for me'.

And he maintained Mr Netanyahu would 'do as I say' as deadly strikes in Lebanon risked derailing his Iran peace plan. But US intelligence agencies last night warned that Mr Netanyahu would try to 'undermine' Mr Trump's peace efforts, the Washington Post reported. Asked if he can control Israel in Lebanon, Mr Trump told the Axios news site: 'Yeah. They have a lot of respect for me - and do as I say.

' It came as the IDF and Hezbollah traded blows immediately after agreeing another ceasefire. On Wednesday Tehran had piled pressure on Mr Trump to try to force Mr Netanyahu to pause attacks as it scrapped talks which had been due to take place yesterday, citing the conflict in Lebanon. Under the terms of the memorandum of understanding signed three days ago between the US and Iran, both Israel and Hezbollah were to immediately cease hostilities in Lebanon.

Mr Netanyahu, who did not sign the memorandum and was sidelined in talks, vowed Israel will stay in the 'security zone' it has established beyond the border indefinitely. US President Donald Trump speaks after touring the newly designated Air Force One presidential aircraft at Joint Base Andrews on June 19 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu holds a news conference in Jerusalem on 15 June Read More Netanyahu secretly plotting to TORPEDO Trump's Iran peace deal in intelligence bombshell Hours before the ceasefire started, Israel's national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said: 'For every tear of an Israeli mother, a thousand Lebanese mothers must weep.

All of Lebanon must burn.

' And Mr Netanyahu instructed his forces to hit 150 targets across the country which left at least 47 dead and 97 wounded after the terror group killed four IDF soldiers in overnight drone strikes. The exchange saw Washington and Tehran force Israel and Hezbollah to agree to pause hostilities at 4pm local time yesterday.

'We understand that after the exchange of fire earlier today, Israel and Hezbollah are now in a ceasefire,' a senior US official told Reuters. A Hezbollah source said: 'As soon as we got word of the ceasefire, we applied it from our end.

' But almost immediately afterwards a dozen IDF strikes were reported across southern Lebanon while Hezbollah drones set off sirens in northern Israel. Lebanese sources said Israeli air strikes continued for an hour after start of ceasefire, then abated. President Trump later told NBC News he had spoken with Israel and asked it to stop the attacks but declined to specify whether he had talked to Mr Netanyahu directly





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