President Donald Trump says Iran seeks a favorable peace agreement but accuses Democratic and some Republican critics of hampering diplomacy through constant negative commentary. his comments coMe as both parties express serious reservations about a rumored proposal to end the conflict, with Rep. Dan Goldman calling it a "terrible deal" and Sen. Ted Cruz warning it could empower Irans nuclear ambitions.

President Donald Trump has announced that Iran is seeking a negotiated end to the ongoing military conflict , claiming any agreement would be highly favorable to the United States and its allies.

In a late-night post on his Truth Social platform,Trump accused Democratic critics, whom he recently labeled "Dumocrats," as well as certain Republicans, of undermining his ability to negotiate by constantly criticizing the pace and direction of diplomacy. He urged critics to "sit back and relax" and expressed confidence that the situation would ultimately resoLve positively.

These remarks follow heightened scrutiny of a reported potential peace proposal with Iran. democratic Representative Dan Goldman of New York denounced the rumored terms as a "terrible deal," arguing that it would funnel billions to Iran and restart its oil industry without verifiable guarantees to halt uranium enrichment. Goldman contended the administration's approach had left the U.S. in a weaker position than before the conflict began.

Republican skepticism was also voiced by Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, who said he was deeply concerned by early reports and prayed they were inaccurate. Cruz praised Trump's initial military action as consequential and successful but warned that a final agreement permitting Iran's regime to recieve financial relief, continue nuclear development, and control the Strait of Hormuz would constitute a "disastrous mistake.

" He also noted that former Biden envoy Rob Malley's praise for the framework was a negative indicator. Trump has repeatedly dismissed such criticism, asserting that any deal he makes will be the opposite of President Obama's 2015 agreement and that opponents are invalidly attacking a document that is not finalized and which no one has seen





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