Trump Claims Iran Desperate for US Deal Despite Military Posturing

President Trump believes Iran is keen on a deal with the US, despite recent displays of military strength, citing weakened defenses. Tensions remain high as Iran continues missile tests and military exercises, while Israel considers preemptive strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

President Donald Trump asserted that Iran is deeply eager for a deal with the United States, despite Tehran's recent displays of military force. Speaking on Monday, Trump stated that Iran's apparent military vulnerabilities have placed it in a weakened position, making negotiations a more attractive option than confrontation. \u201cIran is very concerned. Iran is very frightened, to be honest with you, because their defense is pretty much gone,\u201d Trump said.

This issue holds significant weight as Iran's military capabilities are central to the escalating tensions with both Israel and the United States. While Tehran has showcased its missile power in recent weeks through high-profile tests and military exercises, its vulnerabilities in air defense raise concerns about its capacity to withstand aerial attacks. With Israel openly discussing the possibility of a preemptive strike on Iran's nuclear facilities, the situation remains extremely volatile. Meanwhile, Tehran's leadership continues to project defiance, with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei warning against engaging in negotiations with Washington, characterizing them as \u201c unwise, unintelligent, and not honorable.\u201dIn an interview with Fox News, Trump claimed that Iran is actively trying to restore its defensive capabilities but remains exposed. \u201cMaybe they are trying to get new defense as we speak, but their defense is largely gone,\u201d he stated. The president's remarks follow reports that Israeli airstrikes destroyed Iran's last three Russian-supplied S-300 air defense systems in October. Despite this, Israeli officials have repeatedly indicated that military action against Iran's nuclear program remains a viable option. However, Trump has consistently emphasized diplomacy over military escalation. \u201cEverybody thinks Israel, with our help or our approval, will go in and bomb the hell out of them,\u201d Trump stated. \u201cI would prefer that not happen. I'd much rather see a deal with Iran where we can do a deal, supervise, check it, inspect it.\u201d Despite this, Iranian officials have thus far rejected negotiations under Trump's revived 'maximum pressure' strategy, stating that they will not \u201csurrender.\u201





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Irantnensionsiran Nuclear Programus-Iran Relations

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Reaffirms Iran's Nuclear Threat, Claims Progress on Russia and China DenuclearizationFormer President Trump's recent Fox News interview with Sean Hannity highlights his firm stance against Iran's nuclear ambitions and his past efforts towards denuclearizing Russia and China. He stresses the need for absolute certainty to ensure any agreement prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Meanwhile, concerns are mounting about Iran's rapid progress towards obtaining enough enriched uranium for a nuclear weapon.

Read more »

Iran's campaign trail threats against Trump more serious than publicly reported, book claimsIran's threats of potentially assassinating President Donald Trump have loomed over the president and presented a more serious threat than publicly reported, a new book claims.

Read more »

Iran ‘never' plotted to kill Trump during campaign, Iran's president tells NBC NewsIran “never” plotted to assassinate Donald Trump during last year’s U.S. election campaign, President Masoud Pezeshkian told NBC News.

Read more »

Trump calls Jack Smith 'desperate' after special counsel report is released after midnightPresident-elect Trump called former Special Counsel Jack Smith 'desperate' and 'deranged' for releasing his 'fake findings' early Tuesday morning after the Justice Department released Smith's report.

Read more »

TikTok Faces Sunday Deadline, Both Trump and Biden Seem Desperate to Keep It OperationalTikTok, the Chinese-owned video app, is facing a Sunday deadline to divest its American operations or be removed from app stores. Despite years of attempts to ban the app, both former President Trump and President Biden are now exploring options to keep it operational. Trump is reportedly considering a temporary ban suspension, while Biden's administration is seeking ways to implement a federal law allowing TikTok's continued availability.

Read more »

Trump is desperate for more energy, as long as it’s not from the windAnalysis: The president’s targeting of offshore wind and other renewables in favor of fossil fuels could come at a cost to the power grid.

Read more »