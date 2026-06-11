Trump Claims Imminent Peace Deal with Iran Amid Military Escalation

President Trump announces the cancellation of strikes on Iran, claiming a peace deal is approved by Tehran and allies, despite denials from Iran and Israel.

President Donald Trump has announced the sudden cancellation of planned military strikes against Iran, asserting that a comprehensive peace agreement is now closer than ever before.

According to the President, senior leadership in Tehran has approved the terms, and the final points of the accord have been agreed upon by all relevant parties, including the United States, Israel, and various Arab allies such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Pakistan, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, and Egypt. Trump stated that the deal is essentially ready for signature, with the specific time and location to be disclosed in the near future.

However, these claims are being met with significant skepticism. Iranian state media outlet Fars has reported that Tehran has not yet approved any official text for such an agreement, and senior Israeli officials have explicitly stated that they are unaware of any deal being reached. Despite the optimism expressed by the US President, the current naval blockade remains in full force until the transaction is finalized. This diplomatic pivot follows a period of extreme tension and aggressive rhetoric.

Only hours before the announcement, Trump had threatened to strike Iran very hard and hinted at a strategic takeover of Kharg Island, the nation's primary oil depot. Kharg Island is vital to the Iranian economy, processing approximately 90 percent of the country's crude oil exports. Trump compared his intended strategy to a Venezuela-style takeover of oil infrastructure to gain total control over the gas and oil markets.

The island is heavily fortified with missile batteries and Revolutionary Guard units, meaning a seizure would have required a massive deployment of American ground forces. The tension has already manifested in physical conflict, with the US launching multiple bombing raids and Iran conducting punitive operations against an American military base in Jordan. Recently, two US airmen were rescued from the Strait of Hormuz using an AI-powered drone vessel, highlighting the high-tech nature of the ongoing military confrontation.

At the heart of the diplomatic struggle is the issue of nuclear proliferation and financial assets. Trump has remained adamant that Iran must never possess a nuclear weapon, demanding a complete cessation of uranium enrichment for a minimum of 20 years. Iran has pushed back, offering a ten-year freeze and discussing the dismantling of two of its three major nuclear sites while insisting that one remains operational.

This specific point of contention mirrors the criticisms of the 2015 Obama-era deal, which Trump has repeatedly condemned as the worst in history due to similar concessions. Furthermore, the two nations are locked in a dispute over frozen Iranian assets. Tehran demands the release of these funds as a prerequisite for reopening the Strait of Hormuz, while the US government insists that the money be released only as progress payments contingent upon Iran meeting specific milestones of the agreement.

The regional impact of this instability has been widespread. US Central Command confirmed strikes on Iranian surveillance, communications, and air defense facilities. In retaliation, Iran launched drone and missile attacks that targeted regional neighbors and US installations. Jordan reported the successful interception of 20 Iranian missiles, and Kuwaiti air defenses engaged several hostile aerial targets.

Bahrain, which hosts a critical US naval base, reported property damage and injuries to civilians resulting from Iranian aggression. These volatile events underscore the fragility of the current geopolitical situation in the Middle East, where the threat of full-scale war alternates with sudden, contested claims of peace. The world now watches to see if Trump's promised signing ceremony will materialize or if the region will slide back into open warfare





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran Nuclear Deal Middle East Conflict Kharg Island Geopolitics

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Even Jesse Watters Isn’t Buying Trump’s Iran Deal Claims“I don’t know what that means,” the Fox News host said of the president yet again claiming a peace deal is imminent.

Read more »

Trump Escalates Rhetoric Against Iran, Claims Military Defeat and Blockade SuccessPresident Donald Trump has intensified his attacks on Iran,claiming its military is defeated and threatening further action. He also praised the effectiveness of the U.S. naval blockade amid escalating tensions following reCent strikes and missile attacks.

Read more »

Trump Claims Millions of Barrels Taken from Iran as Energy Prices SurgePresident Trump says U.S. operations have extracted millions of barrels from Iran, keeping oil prices lower. He threatens more attacks as Strait of Hormuz closure drives energy inflation. jones Act waiver used extensively,wHile CPI shows energy prices up 23.5% year-over-year.

Read more »

Trump Announces Cancellation of Iran Strikes Amid Claims of Imminent Peace DealPresident Donald Trump claims a comprehensive peace agreement with Iran is nearly finalized, leading to the cancellation of planned military strikes, though Tehran and Israel deny the reports.

Read more »