Trump Claims He's Ended 10 Wars, Critics Remain Skeptical

President Trump asserts he has ended 10 wars, citing an unverified article. Critics highlight his previous unsubstantiated claims of ending seven wars.

President Trump asserts in a Thursday statement that an article credits him with averting the outbreak of three additional wars, raising his total to ten. He claims that despite not being explicitly aware of these averted conflicts, he intervened and prevented them from escalating. Trump emphasizes that while these situations could have spiraled into full-blown wars, his actions effectively contained the crises.

He further clarifies that his initial claim of ending seven wars remains valid, highlighting the significant impact of his diplomatic efforts. The president's statement comes amidst criticism regarding his assertion of ending seven global conflicts. Fact-checkers have previously challenged these claims, finding little evidence to substantiate them.The Daily Beast, after investigating the president's claims, was unable to locate the article attributed to him stopping ten wars. Many fact-checkers have consistently challenged Trump's claim of ending seven wars, pointing to a lack of concrete evidence. During his meetings with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and various world leaders, Trump has repeatedly touted his role in resolving numerous global conflicts, including the Israeli-Iranian conflict, the Ethiopian-Egyptian conflict, and the Rwandan-Congolese conflict. One of the most significant unresolved conflicts during Trump's presidency was the ongoing war in Ukraine. Trump had previously stated that his diplomatic skills and relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin would lead to an immediate cessation of hostilities in Ukraine. However, as the conflict entered its 213th day after the campaign promises, there was no concrete evidence of diplomatic progress. When questioned about any advancements towards peace in Ukraine, Trump remained evasive, stating that within two weeks, a clearer picture would emerge and a new approach might be necessary.





