Trump offers Dana White White House press secretary job in Truth Social post

President Donald Trump said Saturday he offered UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary job, a role vacant since Karoline Leavitt left in August. Trump also proposed a team of MMA fighters as assistants.

President Donald Trump said Saturday he had offered UFC CEO Dana White the White House press secretary job, proposing a team of mixed martial arts stars to help defend his administration against political opponents.

Trump Proposes UFC CEO Dana White As Press Secretary

The offer was made in a Truth Social post that paired the proposed offer with a roster of fighters and an image collage. It did not establish that White had accepted the position, and it was not immediately clear whether Trump intended the proposal seriously. The president named Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier and Amanda Nunes as prospective assistants, while acknowledging that some were not American.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

He also listed Kayla Harris, apparently referring to UFC fighter and two-time Olympic judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! the president wrote in his post. Trump did not say whether White accepted the job offer.

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Scripps News has reached out to the White House for more details on the legitimacy of the statement. The post comes amid turnover in the White House senior ranks and weeks after the departure of Trump most recent press secretary. Katie Zacharia was leaving the position following her debut. Trump had announced her selection Oct. 9 to succeed Karoline Leavitt, who left in August.

White House Press Secretary Role Faces High Turnover

ABC News reported that Zacharia began work Oct. 12 and was transitioning out of the role that Friday. This news comes about three weeks after Trump said Katie Zacharia would be transitioning out of the role after just five days into the job. Zacharia week as the president chief spokesperson was rocky, as she spent a lot of time defending her legal background and recovering from a shaky first and only briefing.

She was questioned about referring to herself as an attorney despite having failed the California bar exam and acknowledging publicly she had been advised not to use that term. Trump claimed Zacharia said, this is a lot tougher, referring to the job, and that he told her, welcome to the world of Trump. Zacharia short tenure aside, the position of White House press secretary has been vacant since Karoline Leavitt left the administration in August.

Leavitt held the position since the start of the Trump administration, becoming the youngest to ever serve in the role. Trump said she left to spend more time with her young family, having just returned from maternity leave, but she joined Fox News as a contributor at the beginning of November. Asked Oct. 23 about finding another press secretary, Trump told reporters, No, nothing much. We are in no rush.

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Stephen Miller Named New Chief Of Staff

Stephen Miller would succeed Susie Wiles as chief of staff. That announcement confirmed a personnel change; Trump Saturday appeal to White left the proposed press secretary arrangement unresolved. Trump hosted UFC events in Atlantic City as early as 2001, according to Sports Business Journal. White later became a prominent supporter of Trump presidential campaigns and spoke during his 2024 election-night victory celebration.

UFC Freedom 250 took place on the White House South Lawn on June 14, 2026. Official White House photographs documented Trump and White walking through the building together to attend the event. White has previously downplayed the prospect of entering politics himself. I have no personal political aspirations, he told Sports Business Journal in November 2024 when asked about a potential role in Trump incoming administration.

That statement preceded Saturday post by two years and does not establish White response to the latest proposal.