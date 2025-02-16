Trump Claims He Can Negotiate Peace in Ukraine, Says Putin and Zelenskyy Both Want to Stop Fighting

Former President Donald Trump stated his intention to mediate peace in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, asserting that both President Vladimir Putin and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy desire an end to the hostilities. He discussed his efforts during a press conference at Palm Beach International Airport on Sunday, outlining his belief that talks will involve 'key tenets' for a 'permanent end to the war.'

President Donald Trump outlined his plan to end the Russo-Ukrainian War during a press conference on Sunday, asserting that both countries' leaders 'desire to cease hostilities.' Speaking from the tarmac at Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump stated that he is actively engaged in 'seeking peace with Russia and Ukraine ,' emphasizing their ongoing efforts. He underscored that 'it's a war that should never have occurred.

' When questioned about the potential involvement of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the peace talks, Trump confirmed his participation, stating, 'He will be involved, yes.'Further addressing reporters, Trump indicated his willingness to allow European nations to purchase American-made weaponry intended for Ukraine. The former president reiterated his belief that Russian President Vladimir Putin, who initiated the conflict in February 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and escalated it in February 2022 by invading Ukraine, desires to conclude the war. Trump explained, 'I believe he wants to stop fighting. They possess a formidable and powerful military apparatus, as you know. They vanquished both Hitler and Napoleon. He has been engaged in warfare for an extended period…I surmise he would welcome an end to the fighting.'Trump also stated that Zelenskyy shares this desire for peace. While discussions between the U.S. and Russia are anticipated to commence in Saudi Arabia this week, initial reports suggested Ukraine's non-involvement. However, Trump's national security advisor, Michael Waltz, emphasized on 'Fox News Sunday' that the negotiations will encompass 'key tenets' to ensure a 'permanent cessation of the war.' Waltz highlighted, 'The United States and Europe have collectively supported these endeavors, but the United States has undeniably shouldered the majority of that responsibility over the years. Nonetheless, President Trump is resolute that it must conclude.' These remarks followed Zelenskyy's 'Meet the Press' interview on NBC, where he addressed Putin and expressed his 'fear' of Trump. Zelenskyy recounted a recent phone conversation with Trump, stating, 'I declared that he is a liar. And he replied, 'I believe my intuition suggests he is prepared for these negotiations.' I retorted, 'No, he is a liar. He desires no peace.' Zelenskyy further added, 'But I believe he is genuinely apprehensive about President Trump. And I believe the president possesses this opportunity, and he is resolute. I believe he could indeed persuade Putin into peace negotiations. Yes, I think so. But caution is advised; do not repose trust in him. Do not trust Putin. Do not solely rely on pronouncements of a ceasefire.





