Trump Claims he can ‘Future Proof’ Crypto Regulation with CLARITY Act

Donald Trump, behind a memecoin and tied to a family crypto company, took aim at “crypto haters” in a Wednesday social media post.

The future of a digital asset market structure bill in Congress is still uncertain amid concerns over ethics provisions, with president, whose crypto ties are under scrutiny, weighing in on social media.

US President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he intended to codify a “future-proof digital asset market structure,” likely referring to the Digital Asset Market Clarity Act under consideration in the US Senate.to his Truth Social platform for the second time this week on policy claims potentially affecting the cryptocurrency industry, Trump said the law would prevent “crypto haters” in future administrations from rolling back regulations affecting digital assets. Since its passage by the US House of Representatives in July 2025, the CLARITY Act has faced months of delays in the Senate amid government shutdowns, pushback from crypto and banking industry representatives and concerns over conflicts of interest, including those involving the Trump family.

The president or his sons are tied to memecoin projects, the platform World Liberty Financial, that platform's USD1 stablecoin and a Bitcoin mining company.following respective markups in January and May, the bill faces other hurdles before a potential vote in the full chamber. Republicans hold a slim majority in the Senate and will need Democratic votes to pass the bill, but some lawmakers havefrom more than $74,000 in the hours following Trump’s pledge to “never let crypto down.

” At the time of publication, the price of the biggest cryptocurrency by market cap was $73,467. Trump’s remarks echoed those of his hand-picked chair of the US Securities and Exchange Commission , Paul Atkins, who in OctoberDeFi Technologies President Andrew Forson told Cointelegraph at the time that it would be difficult for a future SEC chair to “fully reverse” previously enacted policies, but they could be made overly burdensome for regulators.followed Trump's comments that reiterated claims made by Commodity Futures Trading Commission Chair Michael Selig — also the president’s pick to head the agency — that the regulator had “exclusive jurisdiction” over prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket.

Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., is an adviser to Kalshi and Polymarket. Several state authorities have filed lawsuits against prediction markets, alleging that the companies offer illegal bets on sporting events without a license. The CFTC has responded with its own countersuits.





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