US President Donald Trump asserts Washington possesses sufficient funding to sustain military operations against Iran through January, warning that Democratic legislative efforts could alter the conflict's outcome.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Washington has sufficient funding to continue its war against Iran until the end of January, and that he could end the conflict whenever he chooses. He said the executive branch retains full autonomy to halt the fighting at any moment based on strategic decisions.

Trump said 'We can put that war to bed anytime we want' and rejected the idea that a shift in congressional control would automatically restrict operations. Asked whether his military options could become more restricted if Democrats win control of Congress in January, he said his administration already has enough money to sustain military actions until then.

Also read Iran Claims Destruction of Two US Drones Over Hormuz as Peace Talks Stall

Trump criticised congressional Democrats, warning that efforts to restrict the war could turn what he described as a total US victory into a defeat. 'They'll take a total win and make it a loss,' he said, adding that Democratic efforts would hurt American interests.

Trump claimed that Iran's navy, air force and air defences have been destroyed and that its leadership figures were eliminated during recent operations. Meanwhile, Iran claimed it had downed a US MQ-1 drone near the Strait of Hormuz, a claim that has not been independently confirmed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On the question of regime change in Iran, Trump described it as 'probably doable' but said it is not his main objective. 'I just don't want them to have a nuclear weapon,' he said, adding that he was never for or against regime change and that it was never a criterion for him.

The President's remarks reflect a belief that executive authority and existing budgets shield ongoing operations from immediate legislative blockades. The stance highlights the growing tension between the executive branch's war powers and the oversight role of Congress.

Regional security operations continue across several theaters. Saudi Arabia reported downing four drones as coalition forces struck targets in Yemen's Hudaida region. The US is also investigating possible Iranian involvement in recent cyberattacks on commercial shipping vessels.

Elsewhere, Singapore said it is working with the US to prevent firms from exploiting chip trade routes. A car bomb hit a government complex in Colombia's Meta department as the UN marked the anniversary of the peace deal. Israel carried out another deadly strike on Gaza police, while Russia and Ukraine traded accusations at the UN Security Council over Black Sea and energy attacks.