Body language expert Judi James analyzes the initial handshake dynamics between Trump, Putin, and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen before the main trilateral talks begin.

Donald Trump has secured an early diplomatic victory in the pre-summit power dynamics ahead of the major trilateral meeting in Shenzhen, according to prominent body language analysis. The assessment comes from Judi James, a recognized expert in non-verbal communication who examined the initial interactions between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia.

The evaluation occurred on Wednesday as the leaders arrived for the Association of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation conference. James declared that the US President won the silent battle of signals during the face-off with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

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Judi James described the performance by the American leader as a comprehensive slam-dunk in the realm of status signaling. She pointed out that the exchanges between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin conveyed a level of silent power and status that tipped the scale in favor of the US delegation before any formal negotiations even commenced.

Analysis Of Silent Power Signals

The body language expert highlighted specific behavioral cues that suggested a dominance hierarchy forming among the three heads of state. James noted that President Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump upon his arrival at the Shenzhen airport but did not extend the same courtesy to Vladimir Putin.

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This disparity in treatment has been interpreted by observers as a significant indicator of shifting diplomatic alliances and personal rapport. The absence of a similar greeting for the Russian leader contrasts sharply with the warm reception given to the American president, signaling a potential realignment in high-level engagement.

Upcoming High-Stakes Trilateral Summit

The initial airport greetings were merely the opening act of a much larger diplomatic theater that begins overnight on Thursday. The stakes are rising significantly as the three leaders prepare to engage in direct, high-stakes discussions regarding global geopolitical stability and regional security interests.

As the US President, the Russian President, and the Chinese President come face to face in the main venue, every gesture will be under intense scrutiny. Observers are watching closely to see if the early momentum held by Donald Trump can be maintained throughout the extended sessions or if the dynamic will shift during closed-door talks.

Future Assessments And Expert Breakdown

The contest for dominance is far from over, with the real test of diplomatic endurance yet to begin. Analysts are eager to determine if the US President will hold on to his early lead or if the other leaders can reclaim the rhetorical and psychological high ground during the substantive parts of the summit.

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Judi James has promised a more detailed forensic breakdown of the leaders' moves in the upcoming DC Insider newsletter. This exclusive report will dissect the telltale signs of power struggles and diplomatic maneuvering as they unfold over the next few days in Shenzhen.