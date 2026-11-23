Nvidia's board unanimously reinstated Jensen Huang as president, CEO and director 11 days after his resignation over extramarital affairs, including one with a suspected Chinese spy. President Donald Trump said his intervention was important and posted an altered image of his own assassination attempt featuring Huang.

Nvidia's board voted unanimously to reinstate Jensen Huang as president, CEO and director, the company's board decided, 11 days after his resignation and six days after the board's chairman said it had no plans to bring him back.

The decision followed a scandal that began with revelations of Huang's extramarital affairs. Huang had quit on Nov. 12 following revelations of his extramarital affairs with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, as well as two other subordinates. Alice Huang is no relation to Jensen Huang. The affair and espionage concerns had triggered intense scrutiny of the company's leadership.

Also read Trump Urges Nvidia Board to Rehire Jensen Huang Amid Security Scrutiny

Trump Claims Credit For Nvidia CEO Return

President Donald Trump said on Monday that he believes Huang's reinstatement as Nvidia's chief executive officer would have been unlikely without his intervention. Asked by CNBC whether the development would have happened without his input, Trump said, Yeah, the answer is no. He added, I believe my intervention was very important. And I worked with other people, you know, in the administration, JD and Scott and, you know and.

Trump said he had been speaking to the board directly and indirectly. I felt very strongly about it. And I felt more strongly as I saw what was happening with the company, he told CNBC. The president also confirmed that he had advocated for Huang's reinstatement and felt confident no national security risk would result.

Advertisement

Trump had repeatedly cast doubt on the assessment of Alice Huang's motives for cozying up to Jensen Huang. He told CNBC: Every time you have a Chinese woman that's good-looking for beautiful, they say she's a spy. The comment drew attention amid the national security concerns surrounding the case. In a statement, Trump said the United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen's return to Nvidia poses any risk to National Security.

Government Confirms No National Security Risk

He added that the Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct. The controversy also spilled into Congress, where Trump officials were told not to stab each other amid demands that the Nvidia dispute be put under oath. The political fallout extended beyond Washington, with the story becoming a flashpoint in broader debates.

Separately, Trump posted an altered version of the well-known image of him being hustled offstage by Secret Service agents after a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pa. on July 13, 2024. In the edited image, Huang's bloodied face replaced Trump's, and a clenched fist hoisted a red bra overhead. In the background of the altered image, the American flag was replaced by a banner bearing Nvidia's logo. Nvidia's stock surged 35 percent on Huang's stunning return as CEO.

The reinstatement came weeks after his shocking exit over the Chinese spy and affair scandals, and the company's shares rallied sharply on the news. Huang's lover was reported to have been in contact with a Chinese spy agency officer during her affair with the former Nvidia chief. The report intensified questions about whether the relationship posed a security risk, though the administration ultimately said it found no evidence of unlawful conduct.

Political Fallout And Wider Implications Emerge

The episode has also become part of a wider political battle. A deep blue state's lone GOP congressman recently revealed what he called the secret to winning as Democrats sweep elections, while Trump warned of new strikes against Iran after the new year and called negotiators professional tap dancers. Other political disputes have continued to unfold, including a clash between DHS and Democratic officials after an ICE arrest at Seattle International Airport.

Moderate Democrats have also expressed fears that party leadership promised far-left reparations and ICE demands in return for votes. In another development, a $275 million Obama-era solar fraud case could net taxpayers $1 billion, but Trump's Justice Department has backed a Biden-era dismissal. The Nvidia story has nonetheless remained a dominant topic in business and national security circles.

Advertisement

Huang's return has also drawn attention to the company's governance, as the board reversed course just days after its chairman said there were no plans to bring him back. The unanimous vote underscored the pressure brought by the White House and the scale of the fallout from the scandal. Trump's remarks about the situation reflect his broader approach to intervening in corporate and national security matters.

He has repeatedly said his involvement was critical to the outcome and has dismissed concerns about Huang's return. The president's statement stressed that the government has no evidence of unlawful conduct by Huang. Nvidia has not commented beyond confirming the board's decision. The company's shares jumped 35 percent on the news, reflecting investor relief at Huang's return.

The reinstatement ends a turbulent period that began with his resignation on Nov. 12 and the revelations that followed. As the story continues to develop, the Nvidia case remains intertwined with broader debates over Chinese espionage, political interference and corporate leadership. The board's decision to bring back Huang after a public scandal has few precedents in recent corporate history. Trump's post of the altered assassination-attempt image added a surreal dimension to the saga.

The image replaced Trump's face with Huang's and swapped the American flag for Nvidia's logo, drawing widespread attention online. The president has not explained the post. The affair with Alice Huang, a suspected Chinese spy, was the central trigger for the crisis. Reports later revealed she had been in contact with a Chinese spy agency officer during the relationship.

Jensen Huang has not been charged with any crime. Trump's claim that his intervention was very important has become a key part of the narrative. He said he worked with other administration officials, including JD and Scott, though he did not fully name them in the CNBC interview. The White House has not elaborated on the exact nature of his involvement.

With the board's unanimous vote, Huang is now back in all three roles: president, CEO and director. The decision came 11 days after his resignation and six days after the chairman's statement that no return was planned. Nvidia's 35 percent stock surge shows the market's reaction to the news. The company remains a central player in the semiconductor industry and a focal point in U.S.-China technology tensions. Huang's return is likely to keep the company in the spotlight.