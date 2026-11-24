Donald Trump boasts he secured Jensen Huang's reinstatement at Nvidia, triggering a 30 percent stock rally. The move sparks national security questions and political backlash.

Donald Trump has publicly claimed responsibility for the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Nvidia, describing his intervention as the decisive factor in reversing the tech executive's ousting. This announcement comes less than two weeks after Huang resigned following a scandal involving allegations of infidelity and suspicions regarding foreign intelligence involvement. Despite these controversies, the White House pressured the company to allow Huang to return, a move that instantly triggered a massive surge in Nvidia's market value.

Trump Boasts Of Intervention Role

During a live telephone interview with US broadcaster CNBC, Trump explicitly stated that his personal influence was vital in securing Huang's position. He claimed to have convinced Nvidia's board of directors that the reinstatement was necessary, insisting that Huang 'did nothing wrong' and characterizing the executive as a 'genius' who must be protected for the nation's benefit. The former President also raised concerns about potential geopolitical risks, suggesting that Chinese President Xi Jinping might attempt to recruit the Taiwan-born Huang with significant financial incentives if he were to feel alienated by the United States.

Also read Congress Demands Jensen Huang Testify After Trump-Backed Nvidia Reinstatement

Market Surge And National Security Claims

Following the announcement, Nvidia shares experienced a dramatic rally, closing at $165.05 on Monday, which represented a 31.5 percent increase. This surge added approximately $1 trillion to the company's valuation, prompting market analysts to describe Huang as potentially the most valuable individual on the planet. In its official statement, Nvidia noted that it had received input from senior levels of the United States government, which led the board to conclude that Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk, even as an internal probe into foreign intelligence targeting continues.

Scandal Details And Family Ties

The recent turmoil began when Huang admitted to cheating on his wife, Lori, which led to his resignation on November 12. The situation was compounded by revelations about his relationship with Alice Huang, a 42-year-old woman who is not related to the CEO but was suspected by US intelligence of being an agent for Beijing who facilitated the import of restricted chips into China. Trump further exacerbated the controversy by posting a manipulated image of Huang on social media, depicting the CEO in a photograph taken moments after the President survived an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania in 2024, where the executive appears to be holding a bra with the Nvidia logo.

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Political Backlash And Financial Conflicts

US Democratic Senator Ruben Gallego criticized the administration, labeling the White House as the most corrupt in history and calling for an investigation into stock positions taken prior to the announcement. Questions have also been raised regarding potential conflicts of interest, as recent financial disclosures indicate that Trump has traded up to $98 million of Nvidia's shares since returning to the White House in 2025. His official filing lists his Nvidia holdings at between $12.5 million and $58 million at the end of 2025, though the White House maintains that independent managers control his portfolio.

Impact On Investors And Industry

Market experts describe Huang as the 'AI comeback kid,' noting that his reinstatement highlights how Nvidia has become too big to fail for US retirement savings. Institutions reportedly own roughly two-thirds of the stock, making the company's leadership stability critical for countless pension funds and investors. While company chairman Harvey Jones defended the decision as being in the best interests of all stakeholders, the episode underscores the complex intersection of corporate governance, national security, and political influence in the global technology sector.