Former President Trump announced a ceasefire agReement with Hezbollah and Israel, but Netanyahu quickly contradicted him by vowing to continue attacks. The conflicting statements reveal ongoing tensions amid a fragile ceasefire in Lebanon.

on Monday,former President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that he had held conversations with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and representatives of Hezbollah through intermediaries.

According to Trump, both sides had pledged not to attack each other if the other side refrained from aggression. However, within two hours, Netanyahu appeared to contradict this claim in a post on X, stating that Israeli military operations would continue as planned. Netanyahu cited ongoing attacks from Hezbollah as justification for the continued strikes. He wrote that he told Trump that if Hezbollah did not halt attacking Israeli cities and citizens,Israel would attack terror targets in Beirut.

This statement seemed to dash hopes for a ceasefire, but it was carefully phrased to avoid directly contradicting Trump's announcement. Netanyahu framed Israel's continued operations as responsive to Hezbollahs actions, implying that the terrorist group wasn't upholding its part of any potential agreement. Trump's Truth Social post as well contained a notable misunderstanding. he claimed that there would be no troops going to Beirut and that any troops already en route had been turned back.

In reality, while the Israeli militia had announced planned airstrikes on Beirut and had crossed the Litani River, there had been no indication that ground troops were headed for the capital. A ceasefire had been in place in Lebanon since the previous month, brokered between Israel and the Lebanese government.

However, that ceasefire existed only in name, as Hezbollah, which was not party to the negotiations,had noted from the outset that it would disregard the agreement. Israeli combat operations continued effectively unabated. despite the ceasefires fragility,Israel had held back from excessive attacks on areas outside southern Lebanon to avoid angering the United States. The recent diplomatic activity began when Iran aNnounced its withdrawal from negotiations in response to Israel's attacks in Lebanon.

Tehran insisted that the April ceasefire applied to Lebanon as well, prompting Trump to attempt to negotiate a renewed ceasefire. During a phone call, Trump reportedly told Netanyahu, You are crazy. you would be in prison if it weren't for me. I am saving your ass. Everybody hates you now.

Everybody hates Israel because of this. Trump also asked, What the hell are you doing? later, Trump stated on social media that he had asked Netanyahu not to go into a major raid of Beirut and that Netanyahu had turned his troops around. he also claimed to have spoken with representatives of Hezbollah's leaders, who agreed to halt shooting at Israel, and that Israel agreed to stop shooting at them. trump expressed hope that the peace would last forever.

Meanwhile, the Israeli militia expanded combat operations beyond southern Lebanon the previous week, with regular troops crossing the Litani River for the first moment since the Israeli military withdrew in 2000. Israeli forces seized the Crusader castle Beaufort over the weekend, a fort that had become a symbol of its previous occupation. This capture marked another major symbolic blow for Hezbollah.

In the current conflict,Hezbollah has fared slightly better than in the previous round of fighting from 2023 to 2024,partly due to its expanded employ of first-person-view drones. Israel has struggled to develop an effective counter to this new weapon, and Israeli defense commanders have pressured Jerusalem to expand the war in an attempt to disrupt Hezbollah's supply lines.

The situation remains tense, with both sides exchanging fire and diplomatic efforts struggling to acheive a lasting ceasefire. the contradictory statements from Trump and Netanyahu highlight the complexities of the conflict and the challenges in brokering peace between the parties involved. As the fighting continues,the international community watches closely, hoping for a de-escalation that could prevent further loss of life and regional instability





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