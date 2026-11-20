US President Donald Trump details outcomes from his trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Shenzhen, including comments on the ICC, Ukraine diplomacy, and Jensen Huang.

US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Friday following a high-stakes diplomatic mission to Shenzhen, China, where he held a historic trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Trump described the gathering at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit as one of the most significant international events in recent history, emphasizing the strategic alignment between the world's three largest economies.

Historic Trilateral Meeting Outcomes

Speaking to reporters immediately after his return, the US president highlighted that this was the first time in history that leaders from the United States, Russia, and China convened directly on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Trump characterized the interactions as generating great electricity and noted that the discussions were pivotal for global stability. He expressed confidence that these personal connections would enhance American security.

Also read Trump Meets Putin and Xi in Shenzhen, Calls Putin a Friend at APEC Summit

The White House press secretary confirmed that the meeting focused heavily on geopolitical de-escalation efforts. By bringing the three leaders together, the administration aimed to establish a direct channel for conflict resolution in Ukraine and to address long-standing tensions with Beijing. Trump stated that the energy in the room was palpable and that the leaders reached a mutual understanding on several critical fronts.

ICC Criticism and Condemnation Claims

A major focal point of the post-summit remarks was Trump's renewed attack on the International Criminal Court, which he labeled as out of control. The US president accused the judicial body of overstepping its authority by attempting to issue arrest warrants for sitting national leaders. He claimed that during the summit, President Xi Jinping agreed with him that the court had engaged in abuses and overreach regarding its jurisdiction.

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Trump asserted that the three nations had jointly condemned what he termed the excessive powers of the International Criminal Court. He argued that the court believed it had the right to arrest heads of state, a premise he firmly rejected. This stance aligns with previous US policy under his administration, which has consistently opposed the court's jurisdiction over American citizens and allies.

He emphasized that the agreement reached in Shenzhen marked a diplomatic shift, suggesting that China had publicly aligned with US concerns regarding the court's judicial activism. This joint condemnation was presented as a significant victory for the US position on international judicial overreach.

Ukraine War Diplomacy and Nuclear Stance

Regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Trump shared details from his bilateral exchange with Vladimir Putin. He stated that the Russian leader clearly expressed a desire to end the war through diplomatic means rather than continued military engagement. This disclosure adds a new layer to the negotiations surrounding the conflict, suggesting potential openness from Moscow to cease-fire talks.

However, when asked about the broader possibility of eliminating nuclear weapons entirely, Trump expressed deep skepticism. He described the prospect of global disarmament as very difficult, particularly for a leader tasked with national security. He noted that while he would consider deals to cut arsenals in half, the complexity of such agreements made immediate agreement unlikely.

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The president indicated that while he would continue to push for nuclear limits, the path forward required careful negotiation. He acknowledged the challenges of verifying such deals and the strategic importance of maintaining a deterrent capability. His comments reflected a pragmatic approach to arms control, prioritizing immediate risk reduction over total abolition.

Jensen Huang Support and Iran Warnings

In a separate matter concerning technology and corporate leadership, Trump voiced strong support for Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. He called for Huang to be given a second chance following reports of his alleged oustment due to an affair with a Chinese spy. Trump praised Huang as one of the most brilliant minds in the world and expressed a desire to see him return to his role.

Trump claimed to have discussed Huang with President Xi Jinping during the summit, receiving positive feedback from the Chinese leader. This statement directly contradicted earlier comments from Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who said the US president had not raised the issue during the Shenzhen meeting. The discrepancy highlights internal disagreements within the administration regarding the handling of the tech executive's situation.

Additionally, Trump raised concerns about Iran, citing rumors that the country is building a dirty bomb. He warned that the United States would detect such efforts and prevent them from coming to fruition. The president stated that while the US is open to diplomacy, any deal must be acceptable to American interests, signaling a firm stance against Iranian nuclear ambitions.