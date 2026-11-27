US President Donald Trump says he pushed for Jensen Huang's return to Nvidia. The CEO denies political pressure influenced the board's decision to reinstate him after scandal.

US President Donald Trump publicly admitted on Thursday that he and his administration staff worked behind the scenes to secure the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as the chief executive officer of Nvidia. This admission marks a highly unusual and direct intervention by the highest office in the United States into the internal corporate governance of one of the world's most valuable technology companies. Trump stated that he observed the turmoil affecting the company and its stock, believing that Huang's return was a positive outcome for the nation and the global economy. He framed the effort as a strategic move that benefited the country, asserting that he performed a great service by facilitating the CEO's return to leadership.

The President provided specific details regarding his communications with the reinstated executive, noting that Huang expressed immense happiness about returning to his role. Trump described Huang's return as a second term for the CEO, highlighting the significance of the event from the President's perspective and underscoring his personal investment in the outcome. When initially questioned about direct contact, Trump claimed no communication had occurred but later corrected himself to confirm that they had indeed spoken. This direct assertion creates a stark public contrast with the narrative presented by the White House regarding the mechanisms that led to Huang's retention.

Also read Trump owned millions in Nvidia stock as he pressed chip giant to reinstate Jensen Huang

Jensen Huang firmly rejected the notion on November 24 that his reinstatement was the result of government pressure or special treatment based on his influence in the technology industry. Speaking during an internal livestream reviewed by The New York Times, the CEO characterized such claims as completely untrue. He denied that he was returned to power because he was considered a tech bro who was above the law or above the company code of conduct. Huang maintains that his position is secured through professional merit and board decisions rather than political favoritism, a stance critical for maintaining Nvidia's reputation for corporate governance integrity.

The controversy surrounding Huang began earlier this month after revelations emerged about his affair with a business executive linked to Chinese intelligence. This executive may have assisted China in obtaining advanced chips in violation of US export controls, triggering a major security review and raising national security alarms. Despite these serious allegations, Trump insisted that he had reviewed sufficient information to conclude that Huang posed no security threat to the United States. The President justified his confidence by stating that his administration possessed a significant amount of information, even though the Justice Department declined to confirm whether a thorough investigation had been completed.

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The immediate consequence of Huang's initial resignation was a sharp plummet in Nvidia's stock price, reflecting investor anxiety about the company's future and potential regulatory fallout. The subsequent board decision to bring him back resulted in a partial rebound, stabilizing the share price to some extent. This volatility highlights the critical role Huang plays in Nvidia's valuation and the broader technology sector, which is currently driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence. While US stocks closed with mixed results due to hotter-than-expected inflation data and the prospect of fresh tariffs, the Nvidia situation remains a focal point for market observers.

As the administration and Nvidia continue to navigate these complex challenges, the long-term impact on investor confidence and international trade relations remains a subject of intense global scrutiny. The intersection of corporate governance, national security, and presidential power in this case sets a notable precedent for future interactions between the government and the tech industry. The disagreement between the White House and Nvidia's leadership over the nature of the reinstatement raises questions about the independence of corporate decision-making in an era of heightened geopolitical tension. Both sides continue to present their versions of events, leaving stakeholders to watch how this dispute unfolds in the coming weeks.