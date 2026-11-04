Trump Claims 2026 Victory If On Ballot Amid Low Polls

President Donald Trump asserts Republicans would win 2026 midterms in a landslide if his name appeared on ballots. Vice President JD Vance pleads for votes as approval ratings drop.

President Donald Trump issued a bold prediction regarding the upcoming 2026 midterm elections, stating that Republican victory would be guaranteed if his name had appeared on the ballot. The 80-year-old former and current president made this assertion via his social media platform, Truth Social, where he wrote that the party would have won in a landslide if he had been listed as a candidate.

Trump had previously encouraged supporters to mentally count his vote as if he were participating in the recent elections. His social media post included a thank you to his followers for paying attention to the matter, emphasizing his belief that his presence on the ballot would have significantly altered the outcome for the Republican party.

Also read Vote 2026: Georgia election results for governor, U.S. Senate, other statewide races for Nov. 3, 2026

Trump's Israel Policy and Vance Pitch

Hours before his midterm comments, Trump suggested he might relocate to Israel and become prime minister if the American public ever grew tired of his leadership. During a Tuesday appearance on a podcast, Vice President JD Vance, 42, actively pitched his administration to prospective voters. Vance pleaded for Americans to give Trump's divisive administration another chance despite historically low poll numbers.

Vance claimed to have a 99 percent approval rating among his audience, asserting he held the highest approval rating of anybody in history. This claim stands in stark contrast to a CNN poll conducted between October 13 and October 26, which registered the president's disapproval rating at 64 percent in the U.S.

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Defense Aid and Cabinet Praise

Trump also addressed the nation's military aid currently sent to Israel during the same live phone interview. The president stated that Israel no longer requires U.S. assistance, describing the nation as very thriving. He noted that the U.S. has been providing more aid to Israel than to any other country for years under his administration.

First Lady Melania Trump, 56, supported her husband's work ethic during a Wednesday, September 23, appearance on Fox & Friends. She insisted that Donald Trump is doing the best he can and is very focused during his second term, despite the political headwinds. She stated that he has a lot on his plate while addressing the challenges of the midterms.

Cabinet Members and Political Rivals

During the same Fox & Friends segment, host Steve Doocy asked about Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, 46. Trump chuckled at the question, noting that Hegseth is a good-looking guy and that such questions might cause trouble. He remarked that all the cabinet members are great looking and doing a great job.

Trump also praised Marco Rubio, calling him a hot politician who has done great work. He highlighted Vice President JD Vance and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as performing exceptionally well. Trump jokingly described Bessent as central casting for a movie on the Treasury, suggesting he would pick him for the lead role due to his appearance and competence.