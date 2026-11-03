Trump Cites Iran Negotiation Progress and Oil Price Drop Amid US Diplomatic Efforts

President Trump and VP Vance report progress in US-Iran talks, citing oil price drops and military weakening as leverage for a potential settlement before midterm elections.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that Iran desires a diplomatic settlement with the United States as soon as possible, signaling that a comprehensive agreement could be imminent. This declaration emerged amid intensified diplomatic maneuvers designed to de-escalate tensions between Washington and Tehran, with Vice President JD Vance confirming that negotiations have achieved significant progress. The President highlighted these developments on Truth Social, asserting that the prospect of avoiding further military conflict has already begun to stabilize global markets.

Oil Markets React to De-Escalation Prospects

The President pointed to a sharp decline in oil prices as direct evidence of market confidence in a peaceful resolution, noting that crude has dropped nearly $10 per barrel. Trump attributed this record-breaking reduction in energy costs to the prevailing sentiment among traders and consumers that a full-scale war with Iran is no longer inevitable. This economic indicator serves as a critical metric for the administration, reflecting broader investor trust in the current diplomatic trajectory and the reduced likelihood of regional supply disruptions.

Also read Trump Halts Iran Strike Plans, Cites Diplomacy and Oil Price Drops

Military Weakness Reduces Urgency for Strikes

Trump emphasized that the United States has already inflicted severe damage on Iran's military capabilities, particularly targeting its navy, air force, and missile infrastructure. By weakening Tehran's offensive potential and crippling its economy through sustained financial pressure, the administration argues there is diminished urgency to resume American military strikes. The President stated that Iran's deteriorating financial situation and military losses have fundamentally shifted the leverage in favor of Washington, allowing for a more measured diplomatic approach.

Vance Confirms Diplomatic Progress and Deadlines

Vice President JD Vance reported to reporters at Joint Base Andrews that he and the President share a positive outlook on the potential for a negotiated settlement. Vance clarified that while no specific deadline has been established for Tehran to agree to terms, the primary American requirement remains verifiable assurances that Iran will not rebuild its nuclear program. He warned that despite the progress, Iran remains unpredictable, and the United States retains all military and nonmilitary options if diplomatic efforts fail to yield concrete results.

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Iran Maintains Demands Amid Mediated Talks

Despite the advancing negotiations, Iranian officials continue to insist on conditions previously rejected by Washington, including the lifting of the naval blockade and sanctions relief. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi indicated that the ball is in the U.S. court, noting that Tehran has submitted its demands and is awaiting a response. Negotiators have attempted to shorten the implementation timeline of their seven-step proposal from one week to two days, seeking to demonstrate flexibility without altering core stipulations regarding shipping and economic sanctions.

Post-Election Strategy and Regional Implications

Trump distanced himself from the idea of resuming strikes immediately after the midterm elections, stating firmly that he does not plan to attack Iran again at this time. However, Gulf governments remain cautious, warning that any future confrontation could trigger Iranian retaliation against regional energy infrastructure and military installations. As negotiators from both sides continue discussions in Doha, the international community watches closely to see if the current momentum can translate into a lasting ceasefire and a comprehensive non-proliferation agreement.