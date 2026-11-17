President Donald Trump blames outdated air traffic control infrastructure for the recent FAA ground stop, calling for Congress to fund upgrades as operations slowly normalize.

President Donald Trump offered a blunt explanation for the nationwide air travel disruption that halted flights across the United States on Friday, attributing the chaos to severely aged and incompatible air traffic control technology. Speaking to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday morning, the president stated that the infrastructure failure was essentially a system "heart attack" caused by decades-old equipment that could no longer handle modern data loads.

Trump Blames Outdated Tech Infrastructure

The comments came as Trump was departing for Asia, where he is scheduled to attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit in the Philippines and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders' meeting in China. When asked by the press corps to explain the causes behind Friday's ground stop, the third such nationwide event since September 11, 2001, Trump pointed directly to hardware limitations.

Also read Trump Calls for Air Traffic Control Overhaul After FAA Glitch Halts Flights

He argued that the core issue involved routers becoming overloaded with data, which resulted in significant inconsistencies in information processing. The president emphasized that the equipment in question is approximately 55 years old, a timeframe that he believes makes the current system fundamentally unsound for contemporary aviation demands.

Criticizing Previous Infrastructure Decisions

Trump directed sharp criticism toward the previous administration, specifically citing the Biden administration for what he described as a fundamental engineering error. He claimed that previous officials had hooked copper wiring into glass systems, a combination he argued is impossible according to basic electrical engineering principles.

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According to Trump, this mismatch resulted in wasted financial resources and created a fragile network. He suggested that the decision to mix these incompatible materials contributed directly to the systemic failure that grounded thousands of aircraft, leaving travelers stranded and disrupting global supply chains.

Proposed Fixes Require Congressional Funding

While expressing confidence that his administration could upgrade from the old equipment with very little trouble, Trump stressed that immediate action is contingent on federal financing. He made it clear that the technical solution exists but requires Congress to provide the necessary funding to execute the modernization of the national air traffic control network.

The president indicated that the path to resolving these issues is straightforward from an engineering standpoint, provided the political will and financial backing are secured from the legislative branch. This stance sets the stage for potential future debates on infrastructure spending as the aviation industry seeks to prevent similar disruptions.

FAA Official Outlines Recovery Timeline

On Saturday, Federal Aviation Administration Acting Administrator Sean Duffy confirmed that operations were slowly returning to normal despite the president's criticisms. Duffy reported that planes were resuming pushback, taxiing, and taking off, asserting that it is now safe to fly.

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Duffy noted that the FAA is in close coordination with airlines to support the ongoing recovery process. He acknowledged that passengers will continue to experience delays and cancellations as carriers work to reschedule flights and reposition aircraft and crews where they are needed most.

Priority Is Resuming Normal Travel

The FAA leadership emphasized that their top priority right now is making sure travelers get home safely to their families as quickly as possible. This operational focus aims to mitigate the widespread frustration and logistical nightmares caused by the ground stop, which disrupted millions of passengers.

As the industry moves forward, the dialogue between the White House and the FAA highlights the urgent need for modernization. The incident has reignited discussions about the state of U.S. aviation infrastructure and the critical importance of maintaining robust systems to support safe and efficient air travel.