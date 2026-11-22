President Trump prioritizes intensifying the economic blockade against Iran to choke oil exports, rejecting major military strikes as diplomatic sources reveal the strategic shift.

President Donald Trump has selected a strategy of intensifying the economic blockade against Iran rather than launching renewed major military strikes. Washington is currently seeking to choke off the regime's remaining oil-export routes as Tehran struggles under the weight of the American naval pressure. This strategic pivot comes as three diplomatic sources familiar with the deliberations revealed that the administration favors tightening the financial squeeze over other options.

The White House reportedly weighed four distinct approaches to the escalating conflict with Tehran. These options included negotiating a new agreement, launching another major offensive, conducting limited strikes against nuclear facilities, or intensifying the economic campaign. Negotiations have currently stalled due to Tehran's refusal to accept Washington's terms. Meanwhile, another major offensive is viewed as risky because it could trigger widespread Iranian retaliation against American forces and Gulf infrastructure without guaranteeing a decisive result.

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Trump reportedly considers launching another major offensive as highly unlikely and has indicated he is in no rush to make a final decision. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick all back the decision to expand the financial pressure on the Iranian regime. This unified stance comes as diplomatic efforts remain deadlocked over Tehran's nuclear program and control of the Strait of Hormuz. The administration has already begun extending its interdiction efforts beyond Iranian ports to disrupt illicit revenue and weapons shipments.

The current strategy focuses heavily on Iranian crude moving through Iraq, where shipments are often disguised as Iraqi or Kurdish oil. These shipments are then routed toward ports in Syria or Turkey to bypass restrictions. CENTCOM announced Task Force Iron Gate two weeks ago to disrupt materials moving across Iran's land borders and the Caspian Sea. Washington is now pressing Gulf governments to help shut down this trade. Regional leaders have reportedly pledged to pressure Baghdad to cooperate with these interdiction efforts.

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Central Command marked 130 consecutive days of the naval blockade on Saturday. The command credited American forces with preventing the IRGC from exporting billions of dollars in crude oil. The command previously estimated that the blockade had prevented more than $25 billion in Iranian crude exports. The financial squeeze intensified further when the Treasury Department sanctioned four Iranian oil trustees. These individuals were accused of handling proceeds from the regime's crude sales and allegedly pocketing money intended for Tehran.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian acknowledged the worsening economic crisis on Saturday. He described the country's predicament as a silent economic war. Pezeshkian warned that the effects of this crisis could prove more difficult to endure than the destruction caused by missile strikes. He noted that gas shortages predated attacks on Iranian facilities. He urged officials to shield factories from electricity cuts to prevent further job losses.

Rather than softening its negotiating demands, Tehran has threatened to confront the American blockade directly. Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi warned that Tehran would take necessary measures to break the blockade, which he characterized as an act of war. The warning comes as more than a dozen Iranian oil tankers have reportedly gathered near Kharg Island, the country's principal crude-export terminal. Discussions in Iranian media have suggested a convoy intended to challenge the blockade, though no verified indication exists that it has breached the siege.

The latest effort reportedly focuses on Iranian crude moving through Iraq, where shipments are disguised as Iraqi or Kurdish oil before being routed toward ports in Syria or Turkey. Washington is pressing Gulf governments to help shut down the trade, and regional leaders have reportedly pledged to pressure Baghdad to cooperate. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent warned that Iran has not loaded oil onto vessels since the campaign began and has no crude aboard ships outside the American blockade.

Bessent predicted that the Iranian regime may soon start turning on each other as they become wounded and cornered. He stated that the campaign could ultimately bring Tehran to the negotiating table or deepen divisions within the IRGC. The sanctions are part of Operation Economic Outcast, the broader campaign launched in August to cut off the regime's remaining financial lifelines. Tehran is now scrambling to recover billions of dollars from oil already sold but unable to move new shipments.

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Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi insisted that Tehran would not reopen the Strait of Hormuz until Washington accepted its conditions, including lifting the American blockade. He declared that there is no solution to the current situation unless the US acknowledges its mistakes and fulfills its previous commitments. Araghchi claimed Iran could reopen the waterway within hours if Washington lifted the blockade and released frozen Iranian funds. However, he also ruled out transferring Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile abroad under a potential agreement.

Those demands remain incompatible with Trump's insistence on a lasting agreement that permanently prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Trump sharpened that demand recently, telling Fox News that any agreement must endure beyond his presidency. He stated that he is not going to let anybody allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Trump argued that previous deals were fake and that his administration is seeking a real deal that will not be reversed by future administrations.

Even as the military confrontation intensifies, diplomatic channels remain open, though Tehran has shown little willingness to retreat from the demands Washington has rejected. Qatari mediators visited Berlin and Tehran, but the discussions produced no announced breakthrough. Gulf governments are seeking stronger protection for oil facilities, gas infrastructure, and desalination plants amid Iranian attacks. Regional leaders have also expressed concern that another major American offensive could expose their countries to further Iranian retaliation.

Two commercial tankers were struck by projectiles near the Strait of Hormuz, with one reporting damage to its stern and another to its engine room. The IRGC separately claimed strikes against American air-defense radar systems at Al-Riffa and Awali. Although Tehran has repeatedly claimed to have damaged American military equipment, those claims remain unverified. A U.S. official reported no damage to American forces or military assets in the latest attacks.

On Saturday, IRGC commander Ahmad Vahidi toured an underground missile facility showcased by Iranian state media. Commanders displayed a purported dual-missile launcher and threatened further retaliation against their adversaries. The warnings come amid another round of attacks on Gulf shipping and infrastructure. Washington continues to tighten its economic campaign while keeping the threat of renewed military strikes on the table to force an agreement that Iranian leaders continue to resist.