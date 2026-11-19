Follow live updates from China as Trump meets with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in a historic summit to discuss nuclear disarmament.

SHENZHEN, China — President Trump is set to participate in a historic meeting with Chinese dictator Xi Jinping and Russia n head of state Vladimir Putin in China on Thursday to cap off POTUS’The Post is traveling with Trump, 80, who plans to discuss nuclear disarmament during the highly anticipated sit-down — and has suggested that North Korean dictatorin the Philippines and the annual Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation conference in China.

PresidentPresident Trump criticized a memorandum of understanding with Iran negotiated by Vice President JD Vance as a waste of time. The pact collapsed in July following attacks on commercial ships, leading Trump to declare that Iranian leadership cannot be trusted. SHENZHEN, China — President Trump, wearing a blue scarf, joined other APEC leaders in posing for a group “family photo” ahead of his afternoon summit with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Also read Xi Jinping greets Trump as he arrives in China, a rare move ahead of Putin talks

US President Donald Trump speaks with China's President Xi Jinping after leaders posed for a group photo during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 19, 2026. Trump shook hands with his host, the Chinese president, before taking his spot — also shaking hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and tapping him on the arm ahead of the snap.

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Trump and Putin flanked Xi in the front row of the photo shoot with other leaders of the 21 Pacific rim members of the economic forum.