David Rothkopf details why some see the president’s reshaping of the national security state as a serious threat.

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Bill Pulte to become the director of national intelligence is just one area in which he is making the United States “weaker,” one foreign policy analyst says.

, said there’s a good argument to be made that Pulte, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, is Trump’s worst nominee to date.

“When I talk to people in the national security community, or when you see the petitions that have been circulated, there is a consensus: Bill Pulte is the worst appointment Trump has ever made because he has absolutely zero experience in intelligence—something even Marco Rubio, the butt-kisser of all time, acknowledged,” Rothkopf, the Daily Beast’s chief global affairs columnist, told co-host Joanna Coles.perceived Trump rivals like New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, and Federal Reserve Board of Governors member Lisa Cook.

“Trump wants him there because he thinks that the intel community can help him invalidate upcoming elections, which is his main job,” Rothkopf said. “And he also thinks he can help him go after his adversaries. Possibly, he thinks he can help him shred information that might be incriminating to Trump. ”The reaction to Pulte’s nomination among the intelligence experts Rothkopf spoke to came down to one word: “outraged.

” “When I talk to people at the CIA, when I talk to people who are formerly at the Director of National Intelligence... I spoke to somebody from the over the weekend. They are outraged. They are outraged,” Rothkopf said.

“There are very few jobs in the U.S. government where there is a specific experience requirement written into the job description—written into the legislation creating the job. But the director of national intelligence job is considered so important that it’s written in, and Pulte doesn’t make the grade,“ Rothkopf added. ”So that’s why he is ‘acting. ’“he wants Pulte, 38, to gut the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is especially concerning, Rothkopf continued.

In fact, that’s what some U.S. adversaries want.

“So, he guts the , he guts the Department of Defense—he decapitates it. He’s gutting the intelligence agencies. He has attacked the alliances that are the foundation of international stability and strength for the past 80 years. He has embraced our enemies.

He is putting crazy programs in the defense budget, including hundreds of millions of dollars to his own sons’ companies,““Add it all up. Vladimir Putin, if he sat with his generals in the planning room at the Kremlin, could not come up with a way to do more damage to America’s national security than Donald Trump has done in the first year and a half of this presidency. ”“I could make the same case on the economy.

I could make the same case on the environment. I could make the same case on social services. I could make the same case on social unity in the United States, or on healthcare in the United States, or on the environment,” he said.

“Across the board, the only thing Donald Trump is successfully doing is making the United States weaker and at greater risk. ”





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