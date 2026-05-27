Trump Celebrates Ken Paxton's Victory, Congratulates John Cornyn on 'Truly Great Career'

US President Donald Trump has expressed his thoughts on the recent loss of Rep. Al Green's (D-TX) seat in Congress.

US President Donald Trump has expressed his thoughts on the recent loss of Rep. Al Green 's (D-TX) seat in Congress. In a new social media post, Trump claimed that he will miss Green's flair for dramatic protests.

Trump described Green as one of the most mentally deficient Congressmen in the history of the country, stating that he lost his seat in a landslide. The US President also expressed his gratitude towards Ken Paxton's victory and congratulated his 'friend' John Cornyn on his 'truly great career'. Trump's comments come as Democrats face internal generational battles, with younger members pressuring elder lawmakers to step down. This has led to some younger Democrats challenging their senior leaders in primary elections.

Rep. Al Green was previously removed from the State of the Union after he displayed a sign that read 'BLACK PEOPLE AREN'T APES!

' during a video referencing former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. In 2025, Green was removed from the House chamber for heckling the president during Trump's address to a joint session of Congress. The House later censured him over the incident





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