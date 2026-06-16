Trump celebrates Iran peace deal as G7 summit gets underway

Just a day after announcing a peace agreement with Iran, President Donald Trump headed to France for a planned summit with leaders of six major U.S. allies, many of whom had been critical of the president’s decision to strike the Middle Eastern nation without telling them.

until MON 8:30 PM MST, Tonopah Desert, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Buckeye/Avondale, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, West Pinal County, Northwest Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl MonumentFrance's President Emmanuel Macron greets US President Donald Trump during the G7 summit, in Evian, eastern France, on June 15, 2026.

President Donald Trump arrived in France for the G7 Summit, calling the U.S.-Iran peace agreement a potential breakthrough for global security. The peace accord with Iran is set to be signed Friday in neighboring Switzerland Just a day after announcing a peace agreement with Iran, President Donald Trump headed to France for a planned summit with leaders of six major U.S. allies, many of whom had been critical of the president’s decision to strike the Middle Eastern nation without telling them.

Shortly after arriving in France for the G7 Summit, the president described the Iranian deal, which is set to be signed in neighboring Switzerland on Friday, as a possible breakthrough for global security and a potential moment for the two countries to redefine their relationship. French President Emmanuel Macron, who is hosting the meeting, congratulated Trump on reaching an agreement, calling it "a very important matter for peace of the whole world.

""I think a lot of great things are going to happen in the Middle East right now, and very importantly the oil is plummeting down and the stock market is shooting up like a rocket today," Trump said at a meeting with Macron. "The Iran deal that we made is going to bring a lot of success to the world.

"Trump clashed with Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni about the February 28 assault on Iran over the fact that they were not consulted beforehand. The U.S. president, meanwhile, pushed back on the four leaders, whose countries are also NATO members, for not supporting U.S. efforts in the Iran war.

During the summit, Trump is expected to discuss removing the mines from the Strait of Hormuz, a task that both Britain and France have expressed interest in doing. Fears over mines still in the vital waterway have been an additional barrier for commercial traffic looking to pass through. Three countries that are not G7 members — Egypt, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates — will participate in a session on Tuesday that will discuss Middle Eastern issues, including Iran.

Information for this article was taken from The Associated Press. This story was reported from Orlando.





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