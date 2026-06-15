Trump celebrates 80th birthday with historic White House cage fight tournament

Thousands of spectators gather around the Ellipse as 12 military jets stage a flyover to mark the triple anniversary.

Donald Trump hosts unprecedented professional sports event on White House lawn. / Reuters US President Donald Trump has celebrated his 80th birthday with an extraordinary display of political machismo, staging a cage fight on the White House lawn hours after announcing a peace deal with Iran.

In unprecedented scenes, Trump walked out of the Oval Office alongside Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White and headed towards the giant arena dubbed "The Claw.

" On the way, the president mounted the historic Truman balcony and saluted while the national anthem and 12 US military jets staged a noisy flyover of the White House. Trump then took his place on the South Lawn, beside the mesh-fenced cage called the Octagon, where 14 fighters competed in the first professional sporting event ever held at the White House.

Trump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportUS House approves $70Bn immigration enforcement funding packageTeen killed, three injured in shooting outside California graduation ceremony, authorities confirmFans gathered to watch the extravaganza on a giant screen on the Ellipse outside the White House, defending the event.

"This is going to be an event you're really gonna like," Trump said as he hosted some of the fighters in the Oval Office in May. Sponsors, including Bud Light and Polymarket, had their logos emblazoned on the Octagon, with the broadcast handled exclusively by Paramount.

Trump team refuses BBC request for financial records in $10B defamation case: ReportUS House approves $70Bn immigration enforcement funding packageTeen killed, three injured in shooting outside California graduation ceremony, authorities confirmQatar score late equaliser against Switzerland to earn first World Cup pointZaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to grid after IAEA-brokered truceFrance jails six Georgians over rare Russian classics heist





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