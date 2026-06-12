Trump Cancels New Attacks on Iran, Suggests Progress in Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has cancelled new military attacks against Iran, suggesting that progress has been made in talks to end the war. The announcement came after two days of attacks between the US and Iran brought the Middle East to the brink of a large-scale war.

A small boat passes in front of anchored vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, off the coast of Bandar Abbas, Iran , on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he has cancelled new military attacks against Iran, suggesting that progress has been made in talks to end the war, just hours after threatening to escalate the conflict by taking control of Iran's oil industry. In recent weeks, Trump has claimed on multiple occasions that the warring parties were on the verge of reaching an agreement, without anything being concretized.

So far, neither the Iranian authorities, who were attacked by the US and Israel on February 28, nor the mediators participating in the negotiations have made any comments. Trump started an event in the Oval Office on Thursday afternoon saying: We have just achieved a great agreement to end the war with Iran. He offered few details, except that he expects an agreement to extend the ceasefire to be finalized in the next few days.

Extending the terms of the ceasefire gives US leaders more time to negotiate on Iran's nuclear program, the main reason that Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used to justify the start of the war. The announcement came after two days of attacks between the US and Iran brought the Middle East to the brink of a large-scale war.

On Thursday morning, Trump had threatened to escalate further, posting on social media that the US would hit Iran 'VERY HARD TONIGHT' and take 'TOTAL CONTROL' of its oil and gas industries. Hours later, the president posted on social media that several key points under discussion 'have been taken to the highest level of Iranian leadership and have been approved'. He also wrote that the 'conversations and final points have been approved by the US, Israel and other regional allies.

The negotiations have stalled over Iran's nuclear program, which the US and Israel fear could lead to the construction of an atomic bomb, but which, according to Tehran, is for peaceful purposes. Another point of contention is Iran's stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial maritime route for transporting oil and natural gas. The rapid turn that Trump took on Thursday, from dark threats to promoting peace talks, has once again highlighted his pendulum-like approach to the war.

He suggested on Monday that an agreement to end the conflict could be reached in a matter of days. Then, the back-and-forth attacks shook the Middle East this week. The first were attacks between Iran and Israel, followed by two rounds of fire between the US and Iran, targeting countries with US troops. The US attacks began after Trump blamed Iran for downing a US attack helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.

Both pilots were rescued safely. The Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday that the US attacks had 'made the ceasefire... meaningless', without saying that it was abandoning it. After Trump threatened on Thursday that more attacks would come, the speaker of the Iranian parliament, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, responded on social media that 'wrong strategies and impulsive decisions' would cause chaos in energy markets and 'create an endless quagmire in which they would be trapped for years'.

It was not the first time that Trump had threatened to escalate before giving another chance to negotiations. In April, he warned Iran that 'a whole civilization will die tonight, never to return' if it did not accept his conditions, before extending a ceasefire. The interruption of Iranian shipping through the Strait of Hormuz for months has restricted global energy supplies, driven up fuel prices, and made food and other basic products much more expensive beyond the region.

Trump had threatened on Thursday to take control of the island of Jarg, the heart of Iran's oil industry, through which 90% of its exports pass. But the president himself soon expressed doubts about taking control of the oil terminal, saying in an interview with Fox News: I don't know if the US has the courage to do it, to be honest. I don't want to have troops on the spot, he said.

But if I wanted to, we could put a small group of soldiers and take control of the plac





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Iran War Peace Talks Strait Of Hormuz

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump defends 'powerful' new attacks on Iran after Apache shoot-downThe U.S. hit 20 targets inside of Iran on Tuesday after Tehran's forces shot down an American Apache helicopter. Both U.S. pilots were saved, but renewed hostilities threaten to derail peace talks.

Read more »

US-Iran Tensions Escalate as Trump Orders New Strikes, Signaling a Shift in StrategyThe Trump administration is making a new bid to prove a core assumption the Iran war so far suggests is flawed: that punishing strikes from a far superior US military force will force Tehran to capitulate. President Donald Trump ordered new attacks on multiple Iranian targets on Wednesday, accusing the Islamic Republic of 'tapping us along' and not making a deal.

Read more »

Trump offers details of new deal with ‘more rational’ Iran leadershipPresident Donald Trump suggested Thursday that Iran’s new supreme leader supports the agreement, in which he said Tehran has agreed “conceptually” to allow the US to secure nuclear materials and to stop pursuing a nuclear weapon.

Read more »

Trump cancels planned US strikes on Iran, says peace deal is nearTrump cancels planned US strikes on Iran, claiming a peace deal is near while naval blockade remains active.

Read more »